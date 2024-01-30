KFC launches limited-edition CNY-themed HuatWear shorts; only 888 pieces available

Looks like KFC is pulling out all the stops for this Chinese New Year (CNY). First, it was chicken bak kwa, and now it’s CNY-themed shorts.

Yes, you read that right.

The limited-edition pair of shorts is aptly called HuatWear shorts and will be available to customers on Feb 6.

The shorts are designed in consultation with Singaporean Feng Shui Master, Jet Lee.

Coming in bright red, the shorts feature printed with auspicious symbols such as the cheerful God of Fortune, prosperity coins, and longevity peaches.

The best part? It’s free with the purchase of any Chicken Bak Kwa meal or bundle from KFC’s Lunar New Year menu.

But there’s a catch. There are only 888 pieces available.

You can redeem them at selected KFC branches: VivoCity, Kallang, NEX, West Mall, Jurong Point, NorthPoint City, Causeway Point and Tampines Mall.

Chicken bak kwa

As mentioned above, KFC has launched its first-ever chicken bak kwa. Each slice goes for $2.95 with any purchase.

Moreover, there’s also the chicken bak kwa burger which offers crispy Zinger fillet coated in a smoky and savoury seasoning, mayonnaise, lettuce and Chicken Bak Kwa bits between two sesame buns.

Or go for the Chicken Bak Kwa Crunch if you love fried chicken. The chicken is fried in said seasoning and then topped with chicken bak kwa bits.

