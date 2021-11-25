KFC's new BBQ Crunch Chicken with Lay's potato chips promises ASMR goodness

If there's anything folks love more than chicken, it's potato chips. So what happens when you put both of them together?

KFC is taking their finger-lickin' good fried chicken to the next level by covering them with Lay's potato chips to give fans a burst of flavours and a satisfying crunch with every bite.

Called the BBQ Crunch Chicken, this new creation is a collaboration with Lay's and sees glorious bits of crinkle-cut potato chips as part of the chicken's crispy crust.

PHOTO: KFC Singapore

The marinated hot and spicy fresh chicken is hand-breaded with a special flour mix choked full of Lay's potato chips and are fried to golden perfection.

The chicken later gets coated with BBQ flavouring to give that extra kick.

PHOTO: KFC Singapore

Ala-carte, the BBQ Crunch Chicken costs $3.65.

Get it as a boxed meal for $10.95 and you'll get to enjoy two pieces of BBQ Crunch Chicken with two pieces of Hot & Crispy Tenders, one regular fries, one whipped potato and one regular Pepsi Black.

Just in time for the festive season, the BBQ Crunch Chicken will. be served at KFC from Nov 24, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.