Kia Carnival Hybrid marks the end of an era for diesel cars in Singapore

Cycle & Carriage Kia (C&C) has launched the Kia Carnival Hybrid in Singapore, which replaces the previous Carnival diesel variant that has been on sale here since 2021.

With registration of new diesel passenger cars set to be banned in Singapore from Jan 1, 2025, the launch of the Carnival Hybrid marks a major milestone towards the eventual elimination of diesel cars here.

As it stands, the only remaining new diesel-powered cars available for sale here are the Ssangyong Tivoli, an SUV that sells in insignificant numbers, as well as a handful of parallel imported Mercedes-Benz models, all of which will no longer be allowed to be sold in Singapore from January onwards.

Along with the new hybrid drivetrain, the Carnival also gets an extensive mid-life facelift with a major redesign and updated interior.

Does it look different from the previous Carnival?

It certainly does. The front end of the Carnival now gets a bold new radiator grille that Kia says is a reimagination of its iconic 'Tiger Grille'. It is flanked by slimmer and sharper headlights that now stretch downwards onto the re-sculpted front bumper.

At the rear, the Carnival gets a similar-looking treatment, with the slender taillights now also stretching downwards, complementing the redesigned tailgate and bumpers to give the car a distinctive look.

What about the inside?

The interior of the Carnival gets mostly minor changes, mainly restricted to rearranging a few buttons and controls on the dashboard. There is however a new integrated display that combines two 12.3-inch screens for the digital driver cluster and infotainment system to look like one large screen. As well, the gear selector has now been changed from a lever to a rotary knob.

Otherwise, the interior of the Carnival remains as spacious as before, with plenty of room to accommodate three rows of seats. C&C will offer both seven and eight-seater versions of the Carnival, with the former having two individual lounge seats in the second row, and the latter having a bench seat.

Tell me more about the hybrid drivetrain

The Carnival Hybrid is powered by 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a hybrid powertrain, and combined it produces a total of 241hp and 366Nm of torque. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5 litres per 100km, which is impressive for such a massive car that measures over 5 metres long and almost 2 metres wide.

How much is it?

As mentioned earlier, C&C is offering the Carnival Hybrid in seven or eight-seater guises, with the latter priced at $269,999 inclusive of COE. The seven-seater version retails for $10,000 more, at $279,999 with COE, with C&C citing the exclusivity of the two middle-row lounge seats for the higher pricing.

