The Kia EV3 is a compact SUV, with a 600km range

Kia has announced even more details of their new compact crossover, the Kia EV3. If you find it familiar, it takes after its larger sibling, the Kia EV9 people-carrying SUV, which we reviewed recently.

But while the EV9 is designed to carry the family at-large, EV3 does with a row less, and is intended to compete in the EV SUV C-Segment.

Like in its larger sibling, the EV9, the EV3 features a "digital" version of the brand's Tiger Face, and shares very similar design language. Despite its blocky styling, the EV3 boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.263Cd.

The slippery aero works in tandem with the EV3's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), to provide optimum efficiency.

Kia claims that the Standard model of the EV3, which is equipped with a 58.3kWh battery, has a range in excess of 500km, while the Long Range variant, with its 81.4kWh battery, is capable of an estimated range of 600km.

The batteries which are sourced from LG Chem, can be fast charged from 10 to 80 per cent in about 31 minutes. Drive comes from a 201hp (150kW) / 238Nm electric motor, which bucks the trend of E-GMP cars by driving the front wheels, as opposed to driving the rear. For mode affordability, Kia has also gone with a 400V architecture, instead of a 800V setup, found in the larger EV9.

Additionally, Kia claims that they are the first vehicle manufacturer to bring Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging to the compact EV SUV segment. The feature allows for the powering of external devices such as notebooks.

Spencer Cho, Vice President and Head of Global Business Planning said: "The Kia EV3 has been designed and engineered to meet the needs of customers who want a car that matches their sustainability values but do not want to compromise their practical everyday needs.

"It provides one of the best living and luggage sizes in its class, while our flexible E-GMP architecture delivers a best-in-class AER driving range. With the EV3, Kia has redefined the EV SUV segment to create a compact model that is comprehensively equipped with innovative technology and features."

On the inside, Kia has moved to make it like a living space, where occupants can relax and be entertained, especially when charging the EV3. Between the driver and front passenger seats, a sliding table and storage area have been included, so that there is a place for a laptop… just in case work needs to be done.

The infotainment system, fronted by a 12.3-inch touchscreen (and part of a near-30-inch widescreen display, which also contains a 12.3-inch instrument cluster) boasts a Premium Streaming service, which is delivered via LG's Automotive Content Platform (ACP).

Over here, one can enjoy their favourite movie, or even a selection of arcade games - all of this with the enhancement of a standard Harman Kardon audio system, which Kia says rivals the experience of a home cinema. Additionally, the infotainment user experience is further enhanced by Kia's voice assistant, with integrated generative AI.

Cargo carrying capacity is also high on the EV3's design brief. The 460-litre boot, with its adjustable two-tier luggage board, is the largest in its class. At the front, a 25-litre frunk adds even more flexibility.

For the driver, the EV3 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS). This includes eDTVC Electric Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control - crucial for added stability, especially since EVs weigh more than their ICE counterparts.

Other active driving features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, and Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist.

"Cars are no longer just a means of transportation but an extension of our 'life space'. Developed with numerous customer-centric innovations, the EV3 offers our customers an immersive content consumption experience with our premium streaming services and class-leading sound system," said Chang Sung Ryu, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Brand & CX.

"Providing the ability to digitally customise the EV3's interior through the Kia Connect Store in the same way one would personalise a smartphone, alongside the introduction of Kia's AI Assistant these examples further highlight how the EV3 responds to customers' ever-evolving needs."

The Kia EV3 will be introduced first in its home country in July 2024, followed by its European launch. As for Singapore, we expect it to reach our shores in early 2025.

ALSO READ: Kia releases teasers of EV3 ahead of world premiere

This article was first published in CarBuyer.