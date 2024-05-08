Kia releases teasers of EV3 ahead of world premiere

After first previewing it as the Concept EV3 — alongside the fastback-shaped Concept EV4 — Kia has released its first proper teaser images of the EV3 ahead of its world premiere.

The compact electric SUV is set to be unveiled in full come end-May via a live-stream event on the Kia Worldwide Youtube channel.

The first proper teaser images of the EV3 don't deviate too much from what we first saw in the Concept EV3. Like what we've already seen from the head-turning, six-seater EV9 — already on our roads, by the way — the EV3 is set to boast the same sort of bold, geometric lines that are coming to define Kia's current design language.

Crafted using Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy, the SUV also sports boxy rear fenders, a squared-out tailgate, and the firm's signature 'Star Map' daytime running lights — all of which, Kia states, give it a strong, futuristic identity.

With the EV6 positioned more as a mid-sized offering, and the EV9 now holding the title as one of Kia's largest cars, the EV3 should arrive as an important next chapter for Kia — by extending its EV offerings into the compact SUV segment.

Kia states that it hopes the model will provide "a more accessible solution for customers considering the switch to electric mobility".

The EV3 is set to go on sale later in 2024 following its global world premiere. You can catch the action right here, which will kick off on May 23, 2024, at 6.00pm SGT.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.