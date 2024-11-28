Kia gave us a sneak peek into what we can expect from their EVs in the coming months

Singapore is accelerating fast into the electric vehicle (EV) age, and any carmaker worth their salt cannot ignore the rapid growth of EVs here if they want to succeed in our market.

According to statistics from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), there have been more than 11,000 new EVs registered in the first 10 months of this year so far. That's more than double the number sold in the whole of last year. EVs now form over one-third of all new car sales in Singapore this year.

It's a trend that's reflected globally too.

According to Ahn Ki Seok, president and CEO of Kia Asia Pacific, global EV demand is expected to grow by 32 per cent this year, from 9.6 million units sold in 2023, to 11.7 million units in 2024. "At current rates of growth, global EV sales are expected to reach 36 million units by 2030," he noted.

Clearly, EVs are a booming business here right now, and South Korean carmaker Kia is looking to capitalise on that with a whole slew of new electric models that are slated to arrive in Singapore over the next 24 months.

AsiaOne was invited to Kia's Asia Pacific EV Day event in Taipei on Nov 13, where they showcased a number of these cars to the media. They span the gamut of ready-to-roll electric SUVs, to a sleek concept sedan designed to appeal to high-end executive buyers, as well as an innovative modular concept vehicle that's designed to be highly configurable for business use.

We take a closer look at four of the Kia EVs on show in Taipei and reveal when you can expect to see them on the roads in Singapore.

Early 2025 - Kia EV5

The first one to arrive will be the Kia EV5, a mid-sized SUV that takes aim at the likes of the Tesla Model Y. The car was actually first unveiled in 2023, and has been on sale in China for almost a year now, but software issues meant that the car's introduction to other markets has been slightly delayed.

Nevertheless, the EV5 is set to make its debut here at the 2025 Singapore Motorshow in January, and local distributor Cycle & Carriage (C&C) is aiming to launch it with a competitive price tag.

To that end, C&C confirmed that it will offer a version of the EV5 that will produce less than 110kW in power output, enabling it to qualify for a Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

It's a strategy that many other EV brands have adopted here to boost sales, and C&C hopes that it will allow the EV5 to retail for under $200,000 with COE when it comes to market.

The full specs are yet to be finalised, but the Cat A model will probably be a single motor, short range model. C&C will likely also offer long range versions of the EV5 with bigger battery packs, in both single and dual motor formats.

The car itself looks like a downsized version of Kia's flagship EV9 large SUV, which means a chunky and rugged design, plenty of interior space and versatility, and an extensive range of advanced driver assistance features.

Again, the full list of features and specifications for the EV5 have not been finalised for Singapore, and more details are expected to be revealed closer to the car's launch date in January.

Mid 2025 - Kia EV3

Slated to arrive here in the third quarter of 2025 is the EV3, which, as the name suggests, is a smaller-sized electric SUV. The EV3 will face far tougher competition locally, as the compact electric crossover segment is populated with a wide variety of offerings from numerous carmakers here.

Its biggest rival will arguably be the best-selling BYD Atto 3 but the EV3 will also likely face off against its fellow Korean counterpart, the Hyundai Kona EV, as well as a slew of other electric SUVs like the Peugeot e-2008 and Opel Mokka-e in an overcrowded market.

Like most of them, the EV3 will likely be offered with a Cat A-friendly variant in order to keep its price competitive. Details remain sparse at the moment, as the only versions announced so far are the standard model with a 58.3kWh battery, and the GT-Line with a larger 81.4kWh battery, both of which produce 150kW/201hp.

Some of the more innovative features on the EV3 include a sliding table console between the front seats and the use of sustainable recycled materials throughout the cabin. It will also come with what Kia calls i-Pedal 3.0, which lets the driver adjust the level of regenerative braking, ranging from completely switched off, to full-on one pedal driving.

Early 2026 - Kia EV4 Concept

The success of the Tesla Model 3, and the presence of similar competitors like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and BYD Seal, proves that there is an appetite in the market for sleek electric sedans, and the EV4 will be Kia's attempt to muscle in on the action.

While it is officially still just a concept for now, Kia will unveil a production version of the EV4 sometime next year, with a view to launching it here in early 2026.

The car's dramatic styling, with its sleek fastback shape, gives it a sporty and aggressive stance, but some of the design elements, such as the rearward-opening suicide doors, may be toned down for production.

As a concept, there is no information about drivetrain details as yet, but for the Singapore market, there is a strong possibility that the EV4 will have a Cat A-eligible variant to help it stay competitive.

2026 - Kia PV5 Concept

Probably the most interesting car at the showcase was the PV5 Concept, which is what Kia calls a Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV). According to Kia, PBVs feature a modular design that is highly configurable and can be purpose-built for various commercial applications.

Kia listed businesses such as ride-hailing, delivery services and urban logistics as among the potential various uses for PBVs, and the design can be customised to suit accordingly. For example, a PV5 meant for ride-hailing services will be available with a variety of seating configurations, or customised to be a wheelchair-friendly vehicle.

Kia will also offer the PV5 in commercial van form to cater for cargo-carrying purposes, as well as a chassis cab configuration where businesses can scale the vehicle according to their own needs.

Examples include using it as an open-bed pickup truck, or conversion into heavy-duty applications like a refrigerated truck for fresh food delivery.

There are no firm timelines yet as to when the PV5 will hit the roads, but Kia aims to finalise a production version around late 2025, with the possibility of a full market launch later in 2026.

Pablo Martinez, Kia's head of customer experience design, said that the new cars and concepts aim to provide sustainable mobility solutions and make it easier for consumers to transition to EVs by fulfilling their needs.

He adds, "We believe that cars are no longer just a means of transportation, but an extension of our life space."

[[nid:694420]]

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.