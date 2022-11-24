Kia's electric EV6 officially launched in Singapore

One of Kia's most highly-anticipated models, the electric EV6, has finally arrived in Singapore.

Two variants are available at launch, with the single motor Standard model retailing at $250,000 inclusive of COE, and the dual motor GT Line version going for $285,000 with COE.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The top-spec high-performance EV6 GT model with more than 500hp will be coming to Singapore later, although there are currently no plans to bring in the intermediate Short Range Single Motor or Long Range Single Motor versions, as described in our international launch news.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The specs of both variants sold here are illustrated in the table below, but the headline figure is the 350kW fast charging capability, which can theoretically get the EV6 from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

This compares similarly to the likes of Tesla and Porsche's Taycan, both of which can also fast charge to the same level in roughly around the same time.

Kia EV6 Standard Range Single Motor Standard Kia EV6 Long Range Dual Motor GT Line Price $250,000 with COE $285,000 with COE Power/Torque 170hp/350N-m 325hp/605N-m 0-100km/h 8.5 seconds 5.2 seconds Top Speed 185km/h 185km/h Battery capacity 58kWh 77.4kWh Range (WLTP) 528km 506km Range (LTA) 349km 450km Efficiency 16.6kWh/100km 17.2kWh/100km VES A1 A1 AC charger 10.9kW 10.9kW Fast charge time 350kW

10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes 350kW

10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes Length

Width

Height 4,680mm

1,880mm

1,550mm 4,695mm

1,890mm

1,550mm Wheelbase 2,900mm 2,900mm

The EV6 sits on the Hyundai-Kia Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the result is a crossover-style car with an exceptionally long wheelbase, at 2,900mm.

Interestingly enough, the GT Line variant is slightly longer and wider than the Standard model, by 15mm and 10mm respectively.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The sleek styling is dominated by Kia's new 'Digital Tiger Face' up front, consisting of the slim grille flanked by sharp trapezoidal headlights that mimics that of an aggressive pair of eyes.

The sloping roofline and C-pillar gives the car a coupe-like profile, and the rear end is dominated by the thin LED brake lights that span across the boot lid.

Kia EV6 Standard.

PHOTO: Kia

Kia EV6 GT Line. Note the visual differences between the two cars.

​​​​​​PHOTO: Kia​​​​​

The interior is similarly futuristic, with the dual 12-inch digital instrument panel and infotainment screen taking centre stage, a design trend that has been picked up by the likes of Mercedes-Benz and BMW recently.

The EV6 also features a flat floor design much like its Ioniq 5 sibling, which frees up more interior room to accommodate items such as bags or laptops/tablets.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

For Singapore, Cycle & Carriage has opted to spec both the Standard and GT Line models to a very high level.

Standard equipment for both include a smart powered tailgate, wireless smartphone charger, blindspot collision avoidance assist, lane keeping and following assist, and the very handy smart parking assist, which allows the driver to remotely move the car over a short distance in and out of parking spots.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Sustainability is also a theme that runs through the EV6, with Kia claiming that the upholstery is produced from vegan-friendly leather and suede for the seats and steering wheel.

The GT Line gets additional aluminium pedals, body coloured door trims, and active LED headlights (with cornering lights and mainbeam assist).

Kia quotes a range of up to 528km on a full charge for the EV6 Standard, and 506km for the GT Line, although the Land Transport Authority (LTA)'s own figures mark them down as 349km and 450km respectively.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

As mentioned earlier, the car can be fast charged to 80 per cent in 18mins, but more interestingly, the EV6 also offers Vehicle-2-Load (V2L) functionality, which allows it to power electrical appliances or even charge another EV using an onboard Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) that can supply up to 3.6kW of power.

The latter requires an adapter, which is not yet available officially — but stay tuned for updates.

ALSO READ: Easy-to-drive compact crossovers for newbie drivers

This article was first published in CarBuyer.