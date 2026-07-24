Kichi Kichi Omurice chef breaks world record for 'largest lava-style omelette' in Singapore using 45 eggs

Japanese chef Motokichi Yukimura, of Kichi Kichi Omurice in Kyoto, made history in Singapore on Friday (July 24) when he set a new Guinness World Record for the largest lava-style omelette.

The occasion, held at Yaki Yaki Bo in Jurong Point, saw the chef create a gargantuan omelette weighing just over 2kg made using 45 eggs.

Speaking to AsiaOne, 71-year-old Motokichi shared that he had wanted to challenge himself.

"When I came to Singapore last year, I was sharing how I can make small omelettes, big omelettes, all types of different omelettes. As I was talking about this, I was inspired to try and create a Guinness World Record for the largest lava-stye omelette," he said.

"I wanted to make a big omelette. I wanted to take up the challenge and create a new milestone."

Motokichi shared that his 53 years of cooking experience helped him achieve the feat.

"It's like an accumulation of what I've done in the past," he said.

Didn't get to see Motokichi the last time he was in Singapore? You now have another chance.

The chef isn't in Singapore just to break a world record, but will also be holding sessions with customers at various Ichiban Boshi outlets across the island from July 25 to 26.

Ichiban Boshi is a concept by RE&S, the same restaurant group that brought Motokichi to Singapore last year.

At "Dine, Meet and Selfie" sessions, Motokichi will be preparing his iconic omurice dishes live in front of guests. As the name suggests, snapping a selfie with the chef is also encouraged.

Meanwhile, the "Run & Dine" session is a ticketed event where you can participate in a 4km evening run with Motokichi through the Marina Bay area. The run will conclude at Ichiban Boshi, Marina Bay Link Mall.

There, participants will get an exclusive live showcase of chef's signature “flowy omelette” performance, followed by a pre-arranged dining experience. Tickets are $68 and includes a goodie bag as well.

Beyond these sessions, you can also tuck into collaboration-exclusive dishes available from July 21 to Oct 31 at all Ichiban Boshi outlets.

These include three exclusive omurice creations by Motokichi and RE&S Executive Chef Tetsuya Yoshida: Tori Karaage Curry Omurice ($19.90), Kichi Signature Omurice with Pork Katsu ($20.90) and Unagi Sizzle Omurice ($23.90).

"There was a lot of discussion between myself and Chef Tetsuya Yoshida, and we came up with these three special dishes. These are not just dishes, it's our love and passion combined, so I am very proud of all three dishes," Motokichi told AsiaOne.

Motokichi's Kichi Signature Omurice features demi-glace fried rice with edamame, onions and mushrooms, topped with an omelette, pork katsu, demi-glace tonkatsu sauce and Kichi cream sauce.

The Unagi Sizzle Omurice has demi-glace fried rice served with edamame, onions and mushrooms, topped with an omelette, cheese, unagi karaage and caramelised cucumber shoyu sauce.

If you prefer chicken, opt for the Tori Karaage Curry Omurice. This features Japanese rice, an omelette, cheese and tori karaage topped with a special Ichiban Boshi x Kichi Kichi curry sauce and Kichi cream sauce.

Fans of the famed chef will be pleased to know that this will probably not be Motokichi's last visit to Singapore.

"I want to come to Singapore every month. Because when I come here, I feel very happy, so I don't mind coming back every month," Motokichi told AsiaOne.

"I have been to different countries, but Singapore is special."

[[nid:701616]]

melissateo@asiaone.com