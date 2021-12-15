Kimono worn by the dead? Glacier bodysuit? Here are the boldest costumes from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

If you don't know by now, this year's Miss Universe competition is done and dusted, with India's Harnaaz Sandhu emerging as champion.

And while Singapore didn't walk away with the crown, we also celebrated a milestone of our own — for the first time in 34 years, we made it to the top 16 at the world-renowned beauty pageant.

Representing Singapore this year was 21-year-old Nandita Banna, who is an undergraduate at Singapore Management University.

For the national costume show (Dec 10) that took place on Friday in Eilat, Israel, she donned a red and white gown designed by Frederick Lee which was covered in intricate graphics depicting the story of Singapore.

Apart from Miss Universe Singapore's absolute stunner of a dress, here are 10 other Miss Universe costumes that stood out from the crowd.

1. Miss Universe Argentina

To represent the melting glaciers in her country, Miss Universe Argentina Julieta Garcia wore a breathtaking transparent statement piece along with a nude bodysuit.

In an Instagram post, she explained the message behind her costume, writing, "the Earth is not ours and we only inhabit it.

"If we do not unite to evolve and become aware of global warming, things are going to get very ugly."

2. Miss Universe Curacao

Another costume that aimed to spread awareness about climate change was that of Shariengela Cijntje, who represented Curacao.

Her stunning dress was meant to show how the climate crisis is destroying the coral reefs in Curacao. According to her Instagram post, the sparkling red and yellow bodysuit represents both "the burning red fire coral" as well as "the intense fire that blazes through the veins of the people of Curacao".

3. Miss Universe El Salvador

El Salvador's Alejandra Gavidia transformed into the country's Monument to the Constitution, dressed in a bold red and white costume that represents those affected by femicide.

"The hands around the dress were painted by real people who have lost a relative or loved one to a crime of femicide or disappearance," she said in an Instagram post.

Alejandra also added that the dress has been "abused, beaten and shot to represent how our constitution and society have suffered".

4. Miss Universe Iceland

To pay homage to Fagradalsfjall, a volcano in Ireland that erupted for six months straight this year, Elisa Groa Steinporsdottir wore a hand-painted gown made with recycled materials.

This included an innovative light-up headpiece that was meant to create the illusion of flames.

Elisa also shared in an Instagram post that she even had the chance to take a helicopter ride to see the volcano and fields of lava in person.

5. Miss Universe India

This year's pageant winner Harnaaz Sandhu wore a costume which she described as a "royal visual representation of a woman that showcases the Indian queen, strong yet delicate".

This look consisted of a large traditional wedding parasol covered in mirrors and embroidery that was meant to represent the multifaceted women of India.

6. Miss Universe Ireland

It is without a doubt that the past two years have been especially hard for healthcare workers, and Miss Universe Ireland Katharine Walker represented that with her costume.

The outfit featured a large flag with the message "fair pay for nursing". Katharine, of all people, was the best person to represent this as she herself is a registered nurse.

"I am not just representing Ireland on this stage, but every single healthcare worker, the real heroes of this world," she shared proudly on her Instagram.

7. Miss Universe Japan

Juri Watanabe's outfit definitely made a statement, but also stirred up some controversy. While many sang her praises, saying that she looked beautiful, some Japanese have complained that her dress was an insult to their culture.

The costume was designed to celebrate Japan's Harajuku fashion culture, but some have taken offence at the Japanese flags on the sleeves of the kimono as well as the chrysanthemum crest of the imperial family on the belt.

"I think you should refrain from wearing it if you can't even pay the minimum respect for the culture of that country."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Others pointed out that the way the kimono was folded over the model's chest — right over left — is traditionally only worn by the deceased.

8. Miss Universe Laos

Representing Laos was Jennie Tonkham, and her costume incorporated numerous cultural symbols.

For instance, it was made from real Lao silk and the massive flower on her back is a Plumeria alba, which is the national species of Laos. Additionally, her majestic headpiece represents Pha That Luang, is a Buddhist stupa.

9. Miss Universe Malta

Jade Cini, who is this year's Miss Universe Malta, came dressed to represent Malta's traditional feasts.

To do so, she wore a hand-painted pavaljun, which is usually used to decorate the country's streets. Her costume was meant to symbolise the famous Malta Triumphant statue.

10. Miss Universe Vietnam

Drawing inspiration from a Vietnamese dish called banh tet, which is essentially a glutinous rice cake, Vietnam's representative, Kim Duyen, was dressed in a vibrant costume that unfolded like a peacock's tail.

The tail was made up of multiple colourful circles to represent the dish and Kim also donned a green dress that mimicked the banana leaf that this dish is usually encased in.

