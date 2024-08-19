Knead to have: Auntie Anne's launches pretzel-scented fragrance online, sells out in 10 minutes

Walk past any Auntie Anne's and you'll catch the wonderful whiff of freshly baked pretzels.

But how about wearing it as a scent?

As unusual as it may sound to some, the US franchise has made this possible with the release of its very own perfume.

The warm, buttery notes of a freshly baked pretzel, along with just a tinge of sweetness, is bottled up to give you the rather aptly named Knead: Eau De Pretzel.

The product was launched exclusively through the brand's website on Aug 14, with Auntie Anne's having made the announcement in an Instagram post the previous week on Aug 6.

The post read: "One spritz is all it takes to envelop you in the nostalgic embrace of freshly baked pretzels. Surrender to the smell."

Packaging-wise, the perfume features a blue box matching the company's colour scheme and a glass square bottle with a pretzel and the word 'Knead' on it.

The fragrance comes in one-ounce and 3.4-ounce bottles for US$25 (S$32.70) and US$45, respectively, and customers are limited to one purchase per size.

While it may come across as a quirky and unconventional branding scheme to some, it seems that lovers of Auntie Anne's have formed a connection with the scent and are clamouring for the perfume.

As reported by Forbes, the fragrance sold out within 10 minutes of its online debut.

In fact, at the time of writing, the item is still sold out and Auntie Anne's has suggested that interested buyers monitor their social media channels for updates.

In a separate Instagram post on Aug 14, Auntie Anne's revealed to fans that it "did not expect" the overwhelmingly positive response online and that a restock is on its way.

"We are just a pretzel brand!" it wrote.

ALSO READ: Scent expression: Bespoke perfume brands in Singapore for unique and personalised curations

amierul@asiaone.com