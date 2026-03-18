Future of Komala Vilas in doubt as iconic restaurant remains shut after 2 months

SINGAPORE – Intense speculation surrounds the future of Komala Vilas, one of Singapore’s most iconic Indian vegetarian restaurants, following a prolonged closure due to “renovations”.

A household name for generations, the brand’s outlet at 76-78 Serangoon Road – which once hosted former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indian premier Narendra Modi – has been shuttered for nearly two months.

On Facebook group Singapore Travel Tips and Plan, a March 9 post of the shuttered storefront sparked a discussion on whether the store has been shut for good.

The Facebook user said they were “disappointed to discover that Komala Vilas in Little India has been closed for renovations since January 19 but is listed as open on Apple Maps.

Sharing to help others avoid the same letdown”. On the same thread, another user said: “Sad to see the 70+ year old iconic legendary South Indian vegetarian restaurant has shut its doors after probably 4 generations of being family owned and operated.”

On the restaurant’s Google reviews page, customers have been posting regular updates to share that the eatery has yet to reopen.

When The Straits Times visited the flagship restaurant on March 17, a sign on the shutters said: “We are temporarily closed for renovation starting Monday, 19 January, 2026.”

The sign did not state when the restaurant would reopen.

However, there were no signs of any renovation works being carried out at the site and there was no noise coming from within the two units either.

In response to queries from ST and Tamil-language daily Tamil Murasu, Mr Rajakumar Chandra, former chairman and current adviser of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha) said he was aware of the speculation about the restaurant.

“It has been over two months without any work being done, this is creating speculation and rumours on what is happening,” he said, adding that multiple people have also asked him what will become of the restaurant.

“Komala Vilas is a long-standing heritage business,” Mr Rajakumar added, sharing that it was upsetting to see the restaurant being shut for the past few months.

Komala Vilas Vegetarian Restaurant was established in 1947 by Mr Murugiah Rajoo. It is currently run by his grandson Mr Rajakumar Gunasekaran, 40.

Over the decades, it became a household name and a tourist attraction, renowned for serving up delicious thosai, vadai, biryani, idli and more.

The South Indian vegetarian restaurant famously hosted Mr Lee and Mr Modi in 2015, an event that was named “Dosa diplomacy”.

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Another diplomat to grace the outlet was Finland’s Minister of Education & Culture Anders Adlercreutz, who was hosted by Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam to breakfast on Jan 18.

In a Facebook post on Jan 19, Mr Shanmugam said they had exchanged views on various issues over thosai and masala tea.

The restaurant is listed as an SG Heritage Business by the National Heritage Board. This title is awarded to businesses that are the “backbone of Singapore’s cultural landscape and provide time-honoured trades, goods, or service”, a check on the board’s site found.

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ST contacted Komala Vilas’ Mr Rajakumar for comment on March 17. In a text message at about 8.40pm, he said: “I’m overseas right now. I’ll get back to you at the end of the month.”

When Tamil Murasu previously contacted Mr Rajakumar, the restaurant owner had given them the same response.

When ST checked with employees from neighbouring restaurants, textile and jewellery shops on March 17, they also confirmed that they had not heard or seen any renovation works going on at the location.

Some said that the restaurant’s patrons would wander into their shops sometimes, to ask when Komala Vilas would reopen and if they had any news on the fate of the famed eatery. “People are worried they will not open again; everyone likes the food there,” said an employee of a nearby shop.

Around the corner from the iconic restaurant, its sweet shop, Komala Vilas Sweets and Savouries at Upper Dickson Road, was also shut, with a chain around the gate. It is listed as permanently closed online.

Attempts to contact someone in the main office, which is next to the sweet shop, were also unsuccessful.

A check on another outlet located at 291 Serangoon Road showed that the space has now been taken over by another Indian vegetarian restaurant, Vasanta Bhavan. Two other outlets – one at Race Course Road and another at Buffalo Road – had closed some years earlier.

In response to queries from Tamil Murasu, Mr S Mahenthiran, honorary secretary of the Indian Restaurants Association (Singapore), said that the association’s “current understanding is that the outlet is undergoing renovation”.

He said the 79-year-old restaurant contributed greatly to the richness of Indian cuisine here, adding that the association is looking “forward to the next chapter of their operations”.

Lisha adviser Mr Rajakumar also said he was in close contact with the restaurant owner, and described him as a man dedicated to carrying on the family business started by his grandfather.

Also owner of Jothi Store and Flower Shop owner on Campbell Lane and the vice-chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, he said people should refrain from spreading rumours about the restaurant.“As a community, everyone wants to see the place back in action,” Jothi’s Mr Rajakumar said.

The Straits Times has contacted NHB for more information.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.