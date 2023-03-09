Kong Kee Mutton Soup owners hanging up aprons after 30 years, last day slated for March 31

Singaporeans have a soft spot for mutton soups, whether be it sup kambing, sup tulang or traditional Chinese mutton soup.

While most will be familiar with the Malay and Indian versions, the old school Chinese mutton soup is harder to come by but doesn’t lack behind in terms of flavours and taste.

Come March 31 though, fans of Chinese mutton soup will have one less option, with news that heritage hawker stall Kong Kee Mutton Soup will be shuttering for good.

The elderly couple who owns and operates the 30-year-old establishment is planning to retire, reported Sethlui.com.

In addition, Kong Kee Mutton Soup customers have also shared that the owners have been informing them of the impending closure as seen on local foodie Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food.

Located in Jalan Besar, the stall has been an institution in the neighbourhood starting out in its early days along Kitchener Road in 1992.

Despite the rundown facade of their stall then, they accumulated a loyal customer base who couldn’t resist their steaming hot soup.

Before moving its current address, Kong Kee Mutton Soup was previously located at 227 Jalan Besar. Photo: Facebook/openrice.sg

Kong Kee Mutton Soup moved to its current address at 209 Jalan Besar in recent years.

Scoring a 4.5 out of five star rating on TripAdvisor, their mutton soup has been commended for the fragrant yet not overpowering herbal flavours as well as the tender mutton meat which practically falls off the bones.

The price of this dense brown mutton soup goodness complete with a hearty bowl of rice? A mere $10.50.

It is little wonder why Kong Kee Mutton Soup is held in such regard, considering that the recipe has been the product of 30 years of tweaking by the owners.

Kong Kee Mutton Soup

Address: 209 Jalan Besar, S208904

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 9pm

