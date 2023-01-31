Owner of Apollo Fresh Cockle Fried Kway Teow in Marine Parade hangs up apron after more than 40 years

Apollo Fresh Cockle Fried Kway Teow has closed after being in the business for over four decades.

The popular kway teow joint is located in Marine Parade Central Food Centre and the stall owner Tan Ah Guan — who has decided to retire — served his last plate of fried kway teow on Monday (Jan 30).

A Facebook user shared the news of the closure on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 and mentioned how she had "mixed feelings" about not being able to enjoy his food any longer.

Regardless, she ended her tribute to him and the stall on a positive note.

"We hope that he has a fulfilling retirement," she wrote.

The Facebook post included a video clip of the stall owner working his magic on the wok, whipping up multiple orders of fried kway teow.

Facebook group Singapore Atrium Sale also said how the kway teow is "much raved" by those living around the area.

One possible reason is its rather unique take on the conventional fried kway teow.

As mentioned by many customers online, Apollo Fresh Cockle Fried Kway Teow served its dish more on the wetter side which they love.

The fragrance of garlic was quite something to behold, so much so that a reviewer on Google told garlic haters to "stay away".

The "punch of garlic" in every bite made it stand out from the crowd, the reviewer said.

Another loved it so much that he labeled the stall as "an institution in Marine Parade".

The announcement of the stall's closure received bittersweet comments as netizens recalled past memories of eating at the stall.

A fair share of netizens also wished the stall owner a happy retirement.

Other hawkers hanging up their aprons

Just last month, another famous hawker, this time in Chinatown, decided it was time to retire too.

Babas Peranakan's boss Edwin Tan made known his intention as he was "old already".

Customers will no doubt miss the homely and comforting food served at his hawker stall.

In October 2022, a hawker gem located at Market Street Hawker Centre in the Central Business District has chosen retirement over work.

The well-loved lor mee stall began 48 years ago at Boat Quay Food Centre and had been drawing snaking queues ever since.

The couple who owned the stall noted that they are "happy and well", and wish for a "quiet and peaceful" life.

