Well-loved lor mee stall in CBD closes after 47 years, elderly owners seek 'quiet and peaceful' life

First it was Tiong Bee Bah Kut Teh at Balestier with a 40-year history, then it was old-school Cantonese-style porridge store Tian Tian Porridge which has been operating for over 70 years.

Now, another hawker gem has shuttered for good.

Wei Nan Wang Hock Kian Lor Mee, located at Market Street Hawker Centre in the CapitaSpring building, announced its closure on Facebook on Oct 26.

Having begun operations in 1975 at Boat Quay Food Centre, the store was run by an elderly couple and was known for its Hokkien-style lor mee that drew snaking queues.

On Oct 23, the store uploaded a Facebook post with the caption: "Finally, 'R' is imminent." Though it was unclear what they had meant by "R", some customers seemingly caught on to the allusion to retirement and closure.

One commented that they were "sad and happy at the same time", while another enquired about the store's last day of operations.

This post was followed by a comment from the store owners three days later, where the decision to close was officially announced.

In the comment, the store owners stated that "Wei Nan Wang will now be history", as they have decided to let go of the store and are in the midst of transferring the space to another tenant.

Regarding the reasons for ceasing operations, the comment added that the owners are "happy and well", and wish for a "quiet and peaceful" life.

While the official last day of operations was not announced, the store is now "permanently closed" according to Wei Nan Wang's Facebook page.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Wei Nan Wang Hokkien Lor Mee

The closure announcement was later shared on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food, drawing more praises and well-wishes from members of the group.

One customer shared an image of a bowl of lor mee from the store, saying that he will "miss the lor mee that's chock full of ingredients". Other patrons also chimed in, sharing how the store's lor mee was their favourite, and is "very filling" and "value for money".

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Facebook/Can Eat! Hawker Food

According to some comments, the lady boss had previously mentioned how she could no longer stand for long hours, and that her husband's health and memory were declining.

Some patrons took the opportunity to wish them a "happy retirement", while others pined for another taste of the lor mee, asking if they would be imparting the recipe to anyone.

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Facebook/Can Eat! Hawker Food

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Wei Nan Wang Hokkien Lor Mee

yukiling@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.