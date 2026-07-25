Man behind Koocester Homes shares how he built a viral property platform from scratch

Those in the residential property space can learn a thing or two from Sujin Muvendran.

The 25-year-old Singaporean is the person behind Koocester Homes, a platform he proudly declares to be the "biggest Singapore homes page on TikTok".

The above statement doesn't come lightly. On TikTok, Koocester Homes has almost 100,000 followers. Meanwhile on Instagram, nearly 40,000 accounts follow the page. Their most watched video has more than 3.4 million views as of publication time.

When it comes to creating content to showcase a residential home, Koocester Homes is the one to beat.

It's best known for their first-person home tour videos on social media, where owners of HDB flats, condominiums and landed properties in Singapore speak directly to an unknown cameraman cum interviewer.

That cameraman is now revealed to be Sujin, thanks to a video he posted on his personal social media accounts on June 22.

In an interview with AsiaOne, the content producer for Koocester Homes confirms that he is the one speaking to interviewees in the POV (point-of-view) videos.

"Yes, that's me," he exclaimed.

"For the longest time I wanted to stay anonymous as much as I could, but just like how I'm documenting everyone else's story, I thought it would be pretty cool to start sharing mine."

Starting from nothing

Koocester Homes was started by Sujin in March 2024 right after he finished his national service in the Singapore Police Force.

While he did study business and marketing in school, Sujin professed that he had no relevant experience and no idea how to grow a page online. All he had was his gumption.

So he started from scratch — literally knocking on the doors of strangers' HDB flats and "begging homeowners" to allow him to film home tour videos.

"I was nervous to be very honest. I always had a fear of judgement and failure," he told us. "I am a pretty introverted guy, so to get me to socialise and do videos was way out of my comfort zone."

Still, the results spoke for themselves.

The very first video that Sujin did, posted on March 16, 2024, featured a Peranakan-inspired flat belonging to a family of five. It currently has more than 550,000 views.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@koocesterhomes/video/7346920926073638145?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7625928897171506705[/embed]

While the video touched on the interiors and furnishings within the house, the focus was on the lives of the family members and what their home meant to them.

This focus on homeowners rather than the house, according to Sujin, was the reason for his success.

"I believe a home is not just about how it looks," he explained.

That is also how he sets Koocester Homes apart from other similar platforms.

"Door knocking houses for a house tour and keeping the conversation strongly focused on the homeowners and their personalities, that's something that makes Koocester Homes different compared to other pages," he said, adding that more interesting stories are told that way.

Among the Koocester Group's current slate of pages — including Koocester Business, Koocester Foodie and Koocester News, among others — Koocester Homes is the first successful spinoff of the main Koocester brand.

It became so successful that an extension page, Koocester Homes Malaysia, was launched just one and a half years later in August 2025.

"Fortunately, we have grown into a team right now, so there are a number of us," said Sujin, adding that around five people are working on Koocester Homes alongside other pages.

Relationship with Koocester

Sujin reveals that it was by chance that he got the gig in the first place, when Koocester, the eponymous name behind Koocester Group, brought it up.

At this point, Sujin had just completed national service and was considering either furthering his studies or joining the corporate world. He didn't choose the "safe route", as he calls it, and took up Koocester's offer instead.

He credits Koocester for the timely opportunity, but stops short of revealing his employer's identity due to a NDA (non-disclosure agreement) he signed.

"Koocester is a person who has helped me significantly in my life and is a dear best friend and mentor to me," shared Sujin. "He is a very curious and growth driven guy."

Sujin further describes him as "someone who is very good with people", in reference to how interviewees have interacted so well with Koocester.

When asked if Koocester has ever revealed himself, Sujin said that he has always stayed behind the scenes and has never appeared in the videos before.

What's next for Koocester Homes

Having filmed "countless" homes, Sujin tells AsiaOne that there's plenty more for him to explore moving forward.

"I think I have helped a lot of people share their story. I think it's time to start sharing mine too," he said as a hint. However, he declined to give further details on what's coming next.

He also declined to answer questions about the platform's revenue, but did share that he has "lost count" of the number of clients he has served since launch.

The platform's clientele hail from those in related industries, including interior design firms, furnishing brands and homeware labels, among others.

Looking back, he shared which are the most memorable homes he has visited, since he has explored so many.

"This is such a tough question that so many ask and it's so hard to give an answer," he said, before pointing out several homes.

There's one he calls the "stiletto house", named after the stiletto-shaped columns at the property's exterior. This is a "well-known" one, Sujin added, which has seen much media attention.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@koocester/video/7302394545549970690?_r=1&_t=ZS-97pEir4C7a1[/embed]

Another two on his list are ones he calls the "lion house" and "the one with the Sir Stamford Raffles statue". The former features lion statues at the home's entrance, while the latter literally has a statue of the founder of modern Singapore standing right outside the house.

Still, it was the very first home he filmed, the Peranakan-inspired flat, that sticks to his memory the most.

"At that point in time, when we were knocking on doors, we were not looking for nice designs to feature," said Sujin. "But we knew that all houses have a story and that was what we wanted, to tell the stories of the home."

That was a special moment for him — it was at that house when a homeowner first agreed to his request simply because he dared to ask a stranger for a favour.

"You can get anything if you just ask," he said.

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dannon.har@asiaone.com