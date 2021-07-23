Kopi-infused cheesecake to beef rendang pizza: 10 foods that celebrate local flavours

Ahead of the nation's 56th birthday on August 9, restaurants, bakeries and F&B brands have been quick to dream up the likes of locally-inspired eats and National Day-exclusives.

And while there won't be dining in at least until August 18, we can still celebrate the occasion with these delicious treats that nod to the flavours familiar to and synonymous with our little red dot.

1. Singaporean breakfast cheesecake, Cat & The Fiddle

PHOTO: Cat & The Fiddle

Give the basque burnt cheesecake a rest. Local bakery Cat & the Fiddle has dreamt up a luscious cheesecake that nods to the traditional kopi that usually accompanies many of our breakfasts.

The decadent cheesecake spotlights smooth cream cheese that's infused with locally sourced Nanyang coffee powder, and given an extra dark hue thanks to charcoal powder.

It sits atop a moist vanilla sponge that goes swimmingly with the coffee flavour -reminiscent of how grandma used to dip her cream crackers in her cup of kopi.

From now till Aug 9, 2021, enjoy 25 per cent off the Singaporean Breakfast whole cake. A six-slice bundle comprising three slices each of Singaporean Breakfast and Paws of Fury, a yuan yang coffee and tea cheesecake, is also available at $27.90. Both promotions are valid online and in-stores.

2. Rendang sub and pandan cookie, Subway

PHOTO: Subway

There's a new Rendang Sub coming to sandwich chain Subway. Available in both chicken (from $7.30 for a 6-inch sub) and beef (from $7.90 for a 6-inch sub) versions, the meat is mixed with chilli, onion, turmeric, ginger, garlic, desiccated coconut, tamarind, lemongrass and a special spice and herb mixture for a robust taste.

Like all other subs, you can choose your own fresh veggies, but Subway recommends topping the rendang sub with old English cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed peppers and onions for particularly flavourful bite.

And along with the Rendang Sub, there's also a Pandan cookie.

Available from July 21 to Sept 28, across all Subway restaurants islandwide, and on delivery platforms GrabFood, FoodPanda and Deliveroo.

3. Laksa pao fan, Chilli Padi

PHOTO: Chilli Padi

Belly-warming, comforting and with addictive crispy rice puffs - restaurant and catering company Chilli Padi has elevated the popular pao fan with a laksa version that you can enjoy at home.

The Laksa Pao Fan set comprises steamed white rice, whole prawns, battered fish fillets, pacific clams, and seafood bean curd rolls (surimi wrapped in bean curd skin) simmering in Chilli Padi's special house-made lemak laksa broth. It's further topped with Vietnamese coriander, egg floss and rice crisps. And they're all individually wrapped so nothing gets soggy.

Got kids at home or can't stomach spice? The broth isn't too spicy and has a fragrant coconut-y aroma. But if you like a spicier kick, there's also a serving of sambal on the side.

Each set is priced at $68 and is good for five to seven people. Visit Chilli Padi's website to order or call its catering hotline at 6340 1042.

4. Chicken satay, beef rendang and laksa pizzas, Pizza Express

PHOTO: Pizza Express

Just a while ago, Pizza Express took us around the world with pizzas inspired by Japan, Mexico and the US. And now it's transporting us home with four pizzas that nod to popular local dishes - Beef Rendang, Chicken Satay, Tandoori Chicken and Laksa. Each pizza is priced at $26.

Available for takeaway, and islandwide delivery from Aug 2, on Grabfood, Deliveroo, foodpanda, Oddle Eats & AirAsia. Visit its website for more information.

5. National day sofa menu by Tablescape

PHOTO: Tablescape

If you're intending to ham it up at home with a tantalising spread this National Day, Tablescape has just the thing with its National Day Sofa Menu - it serves up small bites that are made for easy eating as you lounge at home to catch the live stream of the parade, hence the name.

Sink your teeth into an array of treats infused with a local spin; think Baguette with Ham and Hae Bee Hiam Mayo, Chili Crab Tartlet featuring blue crab and caviar, Mentaiko Sliders (that nod to the Ramly burger with seared chicken wrapped in a fine egg crepe), Chicken Satay Pot Pie, foie gras and tapioca chips with assorted nuts.

End your meal with a dessert platter that includes red velvet cheesecake, chocolate hazelnut mousseline, and pralines.

The National Day Sofa Menu is at $56 nett (good for two persons), available only from Aug 1 to 30 2021. Visit Tablescape's e-shop to order, call 6432-5566, text or WhatsApp 9008 6581, or e-mail hello@tablescape.sg.

6. Chilli crab pizza, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen

PHOTO: 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen

Woodfired pizzas meet chilli crab over at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, which is serving up a National Day Special Chilli Crab Pizza (10" and 14") that's topped with real crab meat chunks, cherry tomatoes, parsley, mozzarella, and drizzled with lashings of punchy chilli crab sauce.

Available with islandwide delivery from Aug 1 to 31. Visit its website to order or for more information.

7. Milo dinosaur cream puff, Baristart Coffee

PHOTO: Baristart Coffee

Nothing reminds us of our childhood quite like Milo peng (and the Milo truck that was ever-present at school sports meets and events).

For a taste of nostalgia, Hokkaido-based concept cafe Baristart Coffee has rolled out a limited edition Milo Dinosaur Cream Puff ($6) that oozes a rich Milo custard.

Made from the same Hokkaido BIEI Jersey Milk that has made Baristart's cream puffs a hit, the puff is then finished with a dusting of malty Milo powder.

Available only from Aug 9 to 31, and in limited quantities a day. Only one piece per customer is available. Available at Baristart Coffee Tras Street and Baristart Coffee Sentosa for takeaways only.

8. Gula melaka toast and country milk toast, Swissbake

PHOTO: Swissbake

Give your breakfast toast an extra local twist with Swissbake's new Gula Melaka Toast and Country Milk Toast, which draw on popular local flavours.

The Gula Melaka Toast ($5.90+) serves up a soft and dense texture with a deep caramel flavour thanks to premium gula melaka from Indonesia and is perfect with the likes of peanut butter or kaya spread for a sweet treat.

Or go for the milky Country Milk Toast ($4.90+), an elevated take on the classic milk bread that is great topped with savouries like eggs or avocado.

Available only from July 26 - Sept 30, at selcted islandwide supermarkets. The Swissbake team will also offer three free recipes on its website that make the best use of the new bread flavours, available for the duration of the promotion.

9. Tiger orchid brew, Tiger Beer

If you loved the Tiger Orchid Brew that was introduced by iconic homegrown beer brand Tiger Beer last year, you'll be glad to know the limited edition lager, which is perfumed with the fragrance of orchids and a touch of citrus, is making a comeback this year.

Plus, spot the beautiful illustration by local singer and artist Narelle Kheng adorning the can.

The 2021 limited-edition Tiger Orchid Brew is now available in four-can packs (recommended retail price at $11.70) at all leading supermarkets, mini-marts, convenience stores, and online channels island-wide until Aug 31.

10. Gula melaka cake and ondeh ondeh cupcakes, The Marmalade Pantry

PHOTO: The Marmalade Pantry

To commemorate the nation's birthday, The Marmalade Pantry is doling out a National Day-exclusive cake as well as cupcakes from Aug 1 to 31.

Featuring local nostalgic flavours, you can look forward to a Gula Melaka Petite Cake ($20++, 200g) and Ondeh Ondeh Cupcake ($6++), as well as a petite version of the latter.

The Ondeh Ondeh Petite Cupcake is available as part of The Marmalade Pantry's signature afternoon tea set ($54++ for two persons) available at the Downtown and Novena outlets.

The new cupcakes as well as exclusive National Day cake and cupcakes are available for self-collection and delivery. Order online at least three business days in advance (excluding day of delivery).

Marmalade Pantry is at #04-11A Ion Orchard, #01-02/04, Oasia Hotel Novena, #01-01, Oasia Hotel Downtown and #B1-47 Li Ka Shing Library.

