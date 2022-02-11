Korean fast food chain Mom's Touch permanently closes all outlets in Singapore

If you're in the mood for Korean fried chicken, there'll be one less option to choose from — fast food chain Mom's Touch has closed all of its outlets in Singapore.

It announced the closures in a one-sentence post on Facebook on Feb 10, writing that it was officially ceasing operations that same day.

Known for its hand-battered and hand-breaded chicken, the popular chain previously had three outlets: Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), The Centrepoint and Eastwood Centre.

While Mom's Touch did not specify its reasons for the closure, No Signboard Group’s subsidiary Hawker QSR, which ran the fast food chain, made a statutory declaration on Feb 9 that it was unable to continue business by reason of its liabilities, The Business Times reported.

On Feb 3, No Signboard had also received letters of demands from landlords for more than $176,000.

This amount was accumulated from unpaid rent at two Mom's Touch outlets, PLQ and The Centrepoint.

In August 2019, Mom's Touch had entered Singapore's fried chicken scene to much fanfare as customers lined up at its PLQ outlet to get a taste of their famed chicken.

Although it's bowing out of Singapore market for now, the chain still has over 1,200 stores in South Korea and one store in the United States.

