Korean-style street food tents, hanbok photo studios and other places to live out your K-drama fantasies in Singapore

Taking a romantic stroll along the banks of the Han River or those famous Nami Island trees might not be in our future just yet, but it's still possible to engage in a healthy dose of escapism right here in Singapore.

From joints that are mainstays in the biggest dramas such as Descendants Of The Sun to places where you can suit up in a traditional hanbok and channel Kim Yoo-jung in Love In The Moonlight, here are seven places where you can live out your main character fantasies.

1. Pocha In A Forest

Korean-themed cafes are a dime a dozen in Singapore. But what's unique about new eatery Pocha In A Forest is its bright red street food tent, also known as pojangmacha (covered wagon in Korean).

It may not be run by an immortal like the one in Mystic Pop-up Bar but it'll still transport you to South Korea, at least for the duration of your meal.

The eatery serves popular street foods such as tteokbokki with kimmari ($16), spicy rice cakes with fried seaweed rolls, and chicken heart skewers ($12).

For the full experience, don't forget the drinks. Pocha In A Forest has a number of Korean alcohol options, including soju ($18 per bottle) and makgeolli (from $24).

Address: 36 Prinsep St #01-01, Singapore 188648

2. Wang Dae Bak

Good ol' Korean BBQ — the perfect setting for friendly gatherings and comedic relief in between those nail biting dramatic scenes.

We're spoilt for options here in Singapore (here's a handy list of cheap and good Korean BBQ restaurants) but we're partial to Wang Dae Bak's Amoy Street outlet with its decor that looks straight out of a vintage eatery from the 70s or 80s.

Have you visited our Wang Dae Bak Pocha BBQ @93 Amoy St ? The restaurant serves Traditional Korean Iron Grill BBQ with... Posted by 왕대박 Wang Dae Bak Korean BBQ on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Address: 93 Amoy St, Singapore 069913

3. Dal.Komm Coffee

This coffee chain is sure to ring a bell with any K-drama fan. It appeared in Goblin as the backdrop for the grim reaper and Sunny's dates, and — spoiler alert — was the place where Yoo Si-jin and Kang Mo-yeon broke up in Descendants of the Sun.

PHOTO: KBS

Of course, the exact outlets where the dramas were filmed are located in South Korea, but there's nothing stopping you from living the fantasy here in Singapore.

Address:

176 Orchard Road #01-01/02, #01-03/04, #01-05/06, #01-102/103 The Centrepoint, Singapore 238843

107 North Bridge Road, Mall, #03-17 Funan, Singapore 179105

#B1-276, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

4. Subway

While it's not a Korean chain, this American franchise has been in too many K-dramas to count.

the way kdrama make us crave for subway sandwich and the saga continues 🥪😤❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/o6oIBeVaUj — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) May 10, 2020

The fast food joint features as the eatery of choice for a group of North Korean soldiers in Crash Landing on You, a late night date spot for Ko Mun-yeong and Moon Gang-tae in It's Okay To Not Be Okay, and even counts the grim reaper from Goblin as one of its customers.

Click here to find an outlet near you.

5. Madame Tussauds' K-Wave Zone

Let's face it — you'll probably never get to see your favourite actors in person. But we've got the next best thing right here in Singapore.

Get up close and personal with wax figures of popular Korean celebs including Park Hae-jin, Suzy Bae and Song Seung-heon at Madame Tussauds Singapore's K-Wave Zone.

DAEBAK! K-drama actor @parkhaejin_official has arrived at Madame Tussauds Singapore! 😍 To make your weekends even more... Posted by Madame Tussauds Singapore on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

For a limited time, you can even rent a hanbok, or traditional Korean dress. The $40 package includes entry to Madame Tussauds Singapore, a Spirit of Singapore boat ride, as well as entry to the museum's Images of Singapore, Marvel Universe 4D and Ultimate Film Star Experience displays.

Address: 40 Imbiah Rd, Sentosa, Singapore 099700

6. Hodunamu Party

If you've seen any period drama, you'll probably have marvelled at their elaborate dresses. If you want to get dolled up Korean-style, this is another place where you can rent hanboks for parties, events and photoshoots.

Hodunamu Party's International Plaza showroom also features traditional Korean decor and props for the perfect photos.

Do note that you'll have to make an appointment before dropping in.

Address: 10 Anson Road, International Plaza #18-10 Singapore 079053

7. Korean self-photo studios

There's something about this scene in Doom At Your Service that makes us want to grab our very own male lead for a heart-fluttering photo session.

While it's probably difficult to get our hands on Seo In-guk, there are thankfully more options when it comes to Korean-style self-photo studios here.

One of our favourites is Dollop Automat Self Studio, where you're able to choose to print your photos in colour, black and white or both.

Fotomat Studios is another popular self-photo studio with a minimalist charm.

And at Insaeng Selca, you can let your creativity run wild with their nifty double exposure effects.

Address:

Dollop Automat Self Studio: 30A Seah St, Level 2, Singapore 188386

Fotomat studios: 3F, 155 Waterloo St, Stamford Arts Centre, Singapore 187962

Insaeng Selca: 219 Henderson Road #06-04 Singapore 159556

