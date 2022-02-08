Krystal Jung lets us in on her style secrets

Jung Soo-jung aka Krystal Jung (better known as Krystal) needs no introduction, especially to K-pop and K-drama fans.

The former lead vocalist of South Korean girl group F(x) turned actress has shone both on-stage and on-screen-from starring in a number of hit K-drama series including The Heirs (2013), Prison Playbook (2018) and Police University (2021) to making her big-screen debut with comedy-drama More Than Family (2020)-cementing herself as a multi-talented artiste.

Known for her keen sense of fashion, Krystal embodies the modern woman who strives to be the most authentic version of herself.

It's no wonder that the multi-hyphenate has been appointed as homegrown accessories giant Charles & Keith's first-ever global brand ambassador.

Krystal wearing the Alex platform sandals with playful straps in a cheery floral print. PHOTO: Yoon Jiyong

The ambassadorship kicks off with Krystal fronting the Spring '22 campaign, which highlights the season's key footwear and bags from the Blooming Spring collection (think: Fresh floral motifs, delicate pastels and bright splashes of colours).

Captured in a dreamy, flower-filled wonderland, the starlet channels cool-girl chic in minimal and polished outfits paired with brightly coloured bags and shoes.

Krystal totes the Koa bag (in orange) that references a distinctive retro silhouette with its timeless boxy shape and large clasp. PHOTO: Yoon Jiyong

In this BAZAAR exclusive, Krystal talks her style evolution, shares her styling and beauty tips, and opens up about her hopes for the future.

How do you feel being appointed as global brand ambassador for Charles & Keith? What draws you to the brand?

It's an honour to front Charles & Keith as the first ever global brand ambassador.

I appreciate the brand's consistent endeavour to empower women through fashion over its 25-year history-creating beautifully crafted collections that feature a wonderful balance between on-trend styles and fashion classics.

The Koa bag in green. PHOTO: Yoon Jiyong

How would you describe your style and how has it evolved over the years?

I'm a comfy sneakers and college sweatshirts type of girl, but I'm getting more interested in dresses, skirts, heels, and jewellery.

What are your wardrobe essentials and top styling tips?

Jackets and sweatshirts. I usually start with the coat, bag, or shoes I want to wear on that day, then I match the rest of the outfit.

Given your hectic schedule, how do you maintain a healthy mind, body and complexion? Could you share your self-care and beauty tips?

Whenever I have a day off, I try to relax at home and recharge myself by doing absolutely nothing.

I do a bit of stretching at the end of the day, try to have a healthy diet, keep hydrating myself by drinking lots of water and apply moisturisers constantly.

You were a trainee at a very young age. How do you look back at that time of your life and how has it shaped you? What advice would you give your younger self and what are your hopes for the future?

Honestly, I was so busy I really can't remember how I went through all of that. But because of everything that I've done then, I am who I am now.

I'd say, just keep it up; you're doing great. I just want to balance my work life and personal life, and be happy with my loved ones.

Charles & Keith's Spring 2022 collection will be available in stores and online from mid-February.

READ ALSO: Krystal Jung on why she's 'into retinol' and her love for Singapore's hawker centres

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.