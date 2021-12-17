Krystal Jung on why she's 'into retinol' and her love for Singapore's hawker centres

With her head-turning visuals, serious singing (and acting!) chops and overall star appeal, it’s no wonder lead vocalist of K-pop girl group F(X) Krystal Jung was made the Southeast Asia ambassador of Korean skincare brand AHC.

In an exclusive virtual media meet and greet on Friday (Dec 3), the Sweet and Sour star opened up about her beauty and wellness tips and tricks, advice for her younger self and favourite spots in Singapore.

If you could spend 24 hours in Singapore, what would you do?

Oh, I’d probably be like any tourist! *laughs* I’d try to see all the sites and eat at the famous hawker centers!

How would you define beauty? What is your relationship with beauty?

Beauty is something personal to me and my own perception of myself. If I feel beautiful and healthy, then I am! I think you are what you feel at the end of the day. This is something I’ve learnt over time as I realised the importance of trusting products that are clinically proven rather than simply following beauty trends.

Is there any difference in your beauty/skincare preferences from when you first started out in the entertainment industry to today?

My beauty and skincare preferences have changed a lot over the years and also my skin too.

I used to follow all kinds of beauty trends but now I just stick to what works for me. Now, my skincare routine is much more simple and targeted. Lately, I’m into retinol and anti-ageing products such as the Eye Cream for Face and the Youth Focus Range by AHC.

Knowing everything you know now, what advice would you tell the debut-era Krystal?

Eat healthier, take care of yourself, use products that are proven to be effective, stay true to your dreams because they’re about to come true and above everything else, don’t compromise on yourself!

What’s your advice for women who want to practice self-care yet, like you, have hectic schedules and even some sleepless nights?

I know that it’s hard to practice self-care so the trick that I’ve found is to simplify the routine. For example, when I feel really tired or drained, I apply the Luminous Glow Eye Cream for Face. It brightens my skin right away.

What’s a skincare secret that you do before appearing in front of the camera?

I’ve learnt that my skin has to be well-hydrated before I apply makeup, so I prepare my skin with both the Hydra Soothing Mask and the Essential Real Eye Cream for Face to nourish my skin and as a makeup primer too.

Please share with us your top three beauty secrets

They are not really secrets but here they are.

Relaxation. Try not to be stressed out.

Water. Drinking water is definitely helpful.

Finally, any of the AHC Eye Cream for Face products. They are very effective and I highly recommend it to everyone.

How does having great skin affect every area of your life?

Whenever I feel great about my skin, it gives me confidence whatever I do, wherever I go, especially at work. It feels great to have healthy, bright skin.

How do you treat yourself these days?

I’m a bit busy with my new drama called “Crazy Love”. So if I have a day off, I just stay in and treat myself to a day of relaxation at my at-home spa. It’s a great way to recharge whenever I feel stressed and tired.

What has kept you busy during the pandemic?

The lockdown actually gave me the opportunity to really focus on taking care of myselfㅡmy skin, my health, and so much more. For example, I treated myself with at-home spa products for my skin, tried to eat healthy nutritious food and workout at home.

What makes a person beautiful?

I think a beautiful person comes with high self-esteem and one of the many ways to have high self-esteem is to have flawless skin, which gives you confidence.

Do you often use masks in your daily routine?

Yes, I love using AHC masks. They’re so convenient. I make sure I take them with me when I travel. Especially on plane trips or long car rides, our skin just dries up so quickly. That’s when I put the facial mask on. It hydrates my skin quickly and the hydration stays on for a long period of time.

Skin problems can often be caused when we’re too stressed. How do you maintain both a healthy mind and healthy skin?

Maintaining good mental health is very important. Oftentimes, we might be under a lot of pressure or stress, so it really is important to take some time off and focus on yourself. When I say self-care, I’m not only talking about the skincare routine. I’m also talking about relaxing and charging your mental batteries so that you don’t feel burnout.

Have you experienced any serious skin issues? How do you handle it?

I’ve never had any serious skin issues before, thankfully, but of course my skin breaks out once in a while if I don’t get enough sleep or when I’m stressed out. That’s when I focus more on cleansing by using the AHC Hydra B5 Soothing Foam. My skin feels fresh and hydrated after I wash my face with it.

Have you always had good skin? How do you maintain your flawless complexion?

I think we are all born with healthy skin and it’s just a question of how we take care of it. So make sure you cleanse your face thoroughly, and apply moisturiser and sun protection.

What made you decide to be the brand ambassador of AHC? Do you see anything special in this brand?

I’ve learnt that part of AHC’s vision is to make the Gangnam aesthetic spa experience and results accessible to all women and I think this vision makes AHC more special. People can experience amazing results at home just by owning their own AHC products.

As a celebrity with a hectic work schedule, stress is a common thing for you. How do you make sure your skin is in its best possible condition?

I try to take care of myself both physically and mentally by having a healthy diet and exercising.

And for my skin, I use products like the Hydra Gold Foil Mask or the Luminous Glow Eye Cream for Face when my skin needs urgent care.

With your busy filming schedule (with a new drama coming up, right after "Police University"), how do you maintain the energy and how do you destress?

I think no matter how busy you are, you really need to find some time in the day for yourself. Treat yourself at your home spa corner.

If you could only bring one skincare item with you, what would it be and why?

I would definitely bring the AHC Essential Real Eye Cream for Face. It’s just so multi-functional that I feel would be enough for all my skincare needs. I can use it as an eye cream, a moisturising lotion for my face and neck, a soothing cream before bed, and even as a makeup primer. It’s very useful.

Who do you usually go to for skincare advice?

I try to follow advice from professionals and only use products that are clinically proven. That’s why I love using AHC products because they’re backed up by experts.

This article was first published in Her World Online.