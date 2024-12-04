LA candy boutique Sugarfina opens first-ever Southeast Asia pop-up at Wisma Atria

Have a sweet tooth? We have some good for news for you.

Los Angeles-based luxury candy store Sugarfina is having a limited-time pop-up at Wisma Atria.

This will be the brand's first foray into the Southeast Asian market and the store will be here till March 31, 2025, shared Wisma Atria in an Instagram post on Nov 13.

Sweet treats to look forward to include Dom Perignon-infused Champagne Bears ($16.50) and Rose-inspired gems ($16.50).

Customers who want to have more flexibility with their candy choices can opt for the Design Your Own Candy Bento Boxes. Prices for these start from $5.50.

Just in time for the festive season, Sugarfina also has its Christmas 2024 Collection featuring candy-like Mistletoe Kisses Cubes ($16.50), Gingerbread Man Cuties Cubes ($14.80) and Reindeer Peppermint Bark Cookies Cubes ($14.80).

There's even a gift set called Letters to Santa ($29.90) which features a mailbox package filled with sweets.

Don't have time to go down to their physical store? Order your sweets online from their website.

Inspired by Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Sugarfina was founded in 2012 by couple Rosie O'Neill and Josh Resnick, reported Forbes in December 2017.

They had watched the movie Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory on their third date and ended up discussing the idea of candy stores for grownups.

Seeing a gap in the United States market, they decided to create Sugarfina.

They even travelled the world to taste-test thousands of sweets to find the best ones for their brand.

Address: 435 Orchard Rd, L1 Indoor Atrium, Singapore 238877

