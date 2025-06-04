'The Labubu I need!' Pop Mart hints at new food-inspired collection, exciting fans

At this point, we're all no strangers to the collectible toy character, Labubu.

It's caused waves across the globe, including Singapore — with fans willing to fork out hundreds of dollars for the doll and F&B businesses coming up with Labubu-inspired treats.

In the coming days, Labubu might just start another storm as Pop Mart has just released a teaser for their new The Monsters Wacky Mart series on Instagram yesterday (June 3).

The announcement was made on Pop Mart's main Instagram page, but with no word yet of the launch on Pop Mart Singapore's account.

While not much information is available yet on what the full collection will look like and when it's going to be released, it appears to be a food-inspired one. The most-recent post included a Labubu vinyl-faced plush, styled as a piece of tempura shrimp.

The post also included a 'convenience store' hashtag, which might be a hint that the series could be inspired by convenience store bites.

The concept seems to be well received by fans, with many commenting on what they hope the collection would include, as well as ideas for future launches.

"A dango plush pendant would be so cute!" one person suggested.

"This is the Labubu I need! Also Pop Mart, hear me out, French collection. Baguettes, croissants, macarons and tartlets," another stated.

Since being uploaded, the Instagram post has already garnered over 81,000 likes and 925 comments as of writing.

Some fans however, withheld their excitement — predicting that it might not be so easy to get their hands on the new launch due to their massive popularity.

"I need this but also know I will not be able to get it," a comment read.

"Love it! But I can already see myself hyping up for its release and then it being sold out as soon as I hit checkout," another netizen lamented.

"Get ready for them to be sold out before they even drop," someone said.

Many also observed that resellers would be snatching up the collectible and hiking up prices.

"Another impossible drop item to get because resellers will buy them all and sell them for two times or even three times the price," a commenter wrote.

"Trying to buy a Labubu is one of the hardest things I've ever done," another read.

Pop Mart's Labubu's most recent drop was The Monsters Big Into Energy series — a plush pendant blind box featuring the character with a tie-dye-styled fur design. It was launched on April 25 and is currently sold out on Pop Mart Singapore's website.

The brand currently carries another food-inspired Labubu product — the Labubu Lemon Tea Figure — which is available at $39.90 with a minimum spend of $15.90, limited to one set per pax.

Last June, Pop Mart also released a Singapore-exclusive Merlion Labubu called Labubu Hide and Seek in Singapore.

The doll was available at the Pop Toy Show at Marina Bay Sands which took place in August. It was also there that the character's popularity was further solidified when police were called after fights broke out for the dolls.

