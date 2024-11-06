Homegrown bakery Ji Xiang jumps on trend to make Labubu-shaped ang ku kueh

The Labubu craze is still going strong and some are even willing to spend thousands of dollars to collect all of these dolls.

For those who still don't know what Labubu is, this devilish creature is part of Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung's story series The Monsters, created in 2015. It has been popularised by celebrities like Blackpink's Lisa.

A few weeks back, local bakery Bob the Baker Boy joined the trend by creating a Labubu blind box cake.

And now, Ji Xiang has jumped on the bandwagon by making Labubu-inspired ang ku kuehs that come in seven different colours.

In social media videos uploaded on Oct 31, the homegrown brand showed the laborious process of making each ang ku kueh.

The dough is rolled into various shapes and assembled to form the shape of a Labubu's head.

After that, the doll's features, such as its impish eyes, razor-sharp teeth and floppy ears, are carefully piped on to the kueh.

Once this is done, the ang ku kuehs are placed on individual pieces of banana leaves and put into a giant steamer to cook.

Each Labubu ang ku kueh costs $10 and comes with your choice of either peanut or sweet bean fillings, according to Ji Xiang's website.

The seven different types of Labubu ang ku kuehs to choose from each has its own name. For instance, the pink ang ku kueh is called Labubu Dada, while the yellow is Labubu Sisi.

If you can't make a decision and want to buy all seven, you can get a set for $70. There is also the option to get a mix of peanut and sweet bean filling ang ku kueh for more variety.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ji Xiang for more details.

In the comments, amused netizens praised Ji Xiang for their creativity.

One also joked that we may soon see other Labubu-inspired food and drinks like Labubu cocktails.

