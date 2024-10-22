Next-level unboxing: Local bakery selling $389 Labubu cake with blind box inside

From celebrities like Blackpink's Lisa to the everyday people around us, everyone seems to be caught up in the recent Labubu craze.

You see these quirky little monsters everywhere — as keychains, plush toys, collectible figurines... the list goes on.

Recently, they're even appearing in the form of edible items like yoghurt bowls and mooncakes, as businesses scramble to hop on the bandwagon.

But Bob the Baker Boy has taken the frenzy to a whole new level with their customisable Labubu cakes.

Priced at $388.90, the Labubu The Monsters Surprise Blind Box cake is topped with a random Labubu figurine from the Lazy Yoga series.

Encased in the cake is a random unopened Labubu blind box from the Have a Seat series — meaning that you'll get two Labubus with one cake.

With six layers, the cake can serve 25 to 30 people and comes in the bakery's signature 55 per cent Belgian Chocolate flavour. Customisations to the cake can be made, but the Labubu toppers and blind boxes are completely randomised (that's the whole point of blind boxes, anyway!).

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@bobthebakerboy/video/7423967460837084434[/embed]

If you're looking for something smaller and simpler, the bakery carries a variety of other Labubu-inspired bakes like mini cakes shaped in the head of the furry monster ($98.80), bento cakes ($39.90) and cupcake sets (from $88.90).

The cakes are made with halal-certified ingredients, but Bob the Baker Boy isn't certified halal.

Based on the comments on their socials, the bakery also seems open to the idea of incorporating other blind boxes into their future bakes or for customisation — so keep a lookout if you're a blind-box enthusiast!

