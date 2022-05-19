Laksa to mochi dough: 11 unique bak chang flavours to surprise the family with this year

Bak changs are one of the must-haves during the Dragon Boat Festival season when the rice dumplings are enjoyed by Chinese families all over the world. With the festival just around the bend, here's a list of this year's most unique flavours for those with an adventurous palate.

Hae Bee Hiam with Winter Melon Rice Dumpling, $138 for a set of five, Jade Restaurant

The Fullerton Hotel's Jade Restaurant is looking to Peranakan cuisine this year for its dumpling creations, and one of them is this Hae Bee Hiam with Winter Melon parcel laden with spicy and flavoursome dried shrimp balanced with candied winter melon.

The hae bee hiam dumpling is exclusively available as part of a Golden Treasures Hamper ($138 nett), which includes six dumplings in three flavours. The other two flavours include a Gourmet Bak Kwa with Yolk Rice Dumpling, as well as a Blue Pea Nyonya Rice Dumpling.

Available for delivery or self-collection. Place orders online or from The Fullerton Cake Boutique, located at the lobbies of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore. A minimum two-day pre-order is required for online orders.

Black Pepper Chili Crab, Prawn and Bedford Scallops Rice Dumpling, $28.80, from Golden Peony

Two of Singapore's iconic crab dishes are highlighted in this flavour-packed dumpling, crafted by the award-winning Golden Peony restaurant's Chinese executive chef Ku. It's also studded with succulent prawns and tender Bedford scallops, and served with a chilli crab sauce for a mouthwatering treat.

If you prefer something sweet, the restaurant also has an Egg Custard Sweeties Rice Dumpling ($12.80) with salted egg yolk that you can drizzle gula melaka over, as well as a Luxury Package ($118) with five dumplings and a bottle of Homemade XO Sauce.

Available for takeaway or delivery, pre-order from now till June 3, 2022. Order here. Call 6432 7482/88 or e-mail sinci.goldenpeony@conradhotels.com for more information.

Bak Kut Teh Rice Dumpling, $25.80, from Golden Peony

Also from Golden Peony is a new Bak Kut Teh Rice Dumpling that comes with a whole pork rib (bone and all) that's been simmered in herbs for hours, mushrooms and even an herbal soup to complete the experience.

Available for takeaway or delivery, pre-order from now till June 3, 2022. Order here. Call 6432 7482/88 or e-mail sinci.goldenpeony@conradhotels.com for more information.

Laksa Dumpling with Sambal Chilli, $32 for two, Goodwood Park Hotel

If you like your dumplings with a kick, then turn your focus to this laksa dumpling by Goodwood Park Hotel. A traditional blend of chillies, lemongrass and laksa leaves give the dumpling a fragrant, spicy flavour, while shredded chicken and sakura ebi give it extra meatiness. There's also a side of sambal chilli if you like it extra hot.

Pre-orders can be placed at The Deli (for self-collection only) or via The Deli Online Shop (delivery or self-collection), from now till June 2, 2022.

Hokkaido Sweet Potato "Lava" Rice Dumpling, $18.80++, from Peach Blossoms

This insta-worthy rice dumpling is back this year, and not only a feast for your tastebuds, but one for your eyes as well. It's made with purple Hokkaido sweet potato custard that oozes out when you cut into it. Enjoy it either as a meal on its own, or as a sweet dessert to share. Wrapped inside butterfly pea rice, this dumpling offers a beautiful visual and taste.

Available for takeaway, delivery and self-collection from ParkRoyal Marina Bay, from now till June 3, 2022 at its website. Order by May 22, 2022 to enjoy 25 per cent off all rice dumplings except the bundle set.

You can also call 6845 1118 or email peachblossoms.prsmb@parkroyalhotels.com.

Black Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Japanese Purple Sweet Potato Custard wrapped with Mochi Dough, $18.80, Shangri-La Singapore

Encased within a mix of black and white glutinous rice is an oozy Japanese purple sweet potato lava custard. You'll also get a delightful chew from a layer of thin mochi dough wrapped around the custard.

Enjoy 15 per cent savings for purchases made before May 15, 2022 (excluding gift sets). Use promo code EBRD22 to enjoy the early bird discount online. Orders can also be placed via phone at +65 6213 4511 or e-mail festive.sls@shangri-la.com.

Unagi Abalone Rice Dumpling, $28.80, Xin Cuisine

Visit its website to order.

Butterfly Pea Flower Kee Chang with Raffles Signature Kaya Jam, $28++ for five, Yi by Jereme Leung

Skip your usual kaya toast breakfast - instead, check out this Yi by Jereme Leung's take on the kee chang, infused with the delicate, earthly notes of butterfly pea flower, which you can slather with Raffles Hotel's signature kaya jam instead.

Each set of five kee chang comes with a jar of Raffles Signature Kaya Jam (200g).

Available for self-collection and delivery from May 20 to June 5, 2022. Visit Raffles Hotel Singapore's website to order. The rice dumplings will be also available for dine-in at Yi by Jereme Leung from May 20 to June 5, 2022.

Chinese Rice Wine Salt Baked Chicken Rice Dumpling, $20, from Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant draws on the Cantonese classic dish of salt-baked chicken for its bak zhang this year. Inside, we found juicy chicken marinated with Chinese wine and dry ginger powder, alongside chestnuts and dried scallops.

Available for takeaway or delivery from May 14 to June 3, 2022. Visit its website to order or call 6831 4605.

Rice Dumpling Ice Cream Cake, Swensens

PHOTO: Swensen's Singapore

If you're more of a dessert person, Swensen's is soon dropping a Rice Dumpling Ice Cream Cake.

Masquerading as a rice dumpling wrapped in bamboo leaves is a pulut hitam ice cream cake. And hidden within, is a salted egg chocolate bon bon that brings a sweet-meets-savoury hit.

Price unavailable, to be updated.

Beef Cheek Dumpling by Osia Steak & Seafood Grill

Osia Steak & Seafood Grill is doling out a dumpling that holds tender braised Australian beef cheek.

Available as part of a Deluxe Dumpling Set ($118), which includes five dumplings - Eight Treasures Dumpling, Smoked Eel and Pork Tendon Dumpling, Beef Cheek Dumpling, Zakkoku Okowa Dumpling, and a Sweet Banana Dumpling.

Available for takeaway and delivery from now till June 4, 2022.

Visit Resorts World Sentosa's website to order. You can also pre-order at Feng Shui Inn or Malaysia Food Street.

Zong-nigiri, $3.50 to $4, Kuriya Japanese Market

PHOTO: Kuriya Japanese Market

This Dragon Boat Festival, Kuriya Japanese Market is serving up a marriage of two cultures with its series of six Zong-nigiri, which see rice dumplings wrapped in seaweed and shaped as onigiri (Japanese rice balls).

The XO Dried Scallop Bak Zhang Onigiri is the only one priced at $4, dried scallop marinated in XO sauce and pork belly. The rest are at $3.50 each and includes flavours like Nyonya Pork Bak Zhang, Chestnut Mushroom Bak Zhang and Azuki Bean with Sweet Chestnut.

Available at all Kuriya Japanese market outlets for a limited time starting from now till June 30, 2022.

