Lakshmi Puja 2022: Everything you need to know about the Hindu occasion

Diwali is incomplete without performing the Lakshmi Puja, which is held every year in various parts of India. The Hindu occasion is held to worship goddess Lakshmi during the month of Kartik and on the third day of Diwali or Deepavali. As per Hindu beliefs, the deity is said to bring prosperity and wealth to all family members and bestows her blessings upon them.

Read on to learn more about Lakshmi Puja 2022, its dates, celebration, and significance in India.

Why is Lakshmi Puja celebrated?

It is believed that the goddess of wealth and prosperity visits her devotees to bestow good fortune and blessings upon them. Since the occasion falls on Amavasya (a new moon day) and the third day of Diwali, it is considered a festive day.

West Bengal and its neighbouring eastern states of Assam and Odisha celebrate Lakshmi Puja or Lokkhi Puja on a full moon day, five days after Vijaya Dashami. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other parts of India, Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on the day of Diwali. Devotees keep their homes clean to welcome the goddess and decorate them with colourful rangolis and beautiful lighting.

In some Hindu families, this day is also dedicated to the women of the household as they are considered the embodiment of the goddess. Prayers are offered to goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, after which most of the festivities begin.

Lakshmi Puja date and time 2022

Lakshmi Puja is held at the time of Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset. This year Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on Monday, Oct 24 2022. Lakshmi Puja muhurat is from 07:26 PM to 08:39 PM.

Pradosh Kaal – 06:10 PM to 08:39 PM

Vrishabha Kaal – 07:26 PM to 09:26 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 05:27 PM on Oct 24 2022

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 04:18 PM on Oct 24 2022

How is Lakshmi Puja celebrated across India?

Devotees clean their houses and worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha together. Ganesha is the lord of wisdom, intellect, and the remover of obstacles; meanwhile, Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity.

Earthen lamps are lit and placed in the house to prepare for Lakshmi Puja and Diwali and attract the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Most people also visit their relatives and friends and exchange sweets and gifts on this occasion.

Bursting crackers and fireworks are also part of the tradition to ward off evil spirits. Hindus also commemorate Lakshmi puja to mark the date of the Diwali festival and to initiate new things such as purchasing new electronics or starting new projects. Per the scriptures, it is vital to please the goddess Lakshmi because she holds power to our prosperity.

