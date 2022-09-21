An open-top bus tour around Little India to celebrate Deepavali? Yes, please!

What better way to take in the Festival of Lights this year than by experiencing the brightly coloured archways at Serangoon Road from a whole new perspective?

For the first time, we can ride an open-top bus and get up close to the annual Little India Deepavali street light-up decorations – perfect for a #wefie with friends. This is just one of the many programmes organised by the Indian Heritage Centre (IHC) for their Deepavali Open House this year, which kicks off on Oct 1.

The open-top bus is scheduled to depart from IHC on Oct 1, 8, 15 and 22. Tickets cost $10 each. Click here to book your seat.

But wait – that's not all! Other programmes include:

Source: Facebook/indianheritagecentre

Little India Trishaw Trails

Dates: Sept 30 Oct 7, 14 and 21

Time: 6 - 8pm

Price: $10

Click here to register.

Here’s a Friday date night idea: dinner at Komala Villas, then take in the sights and sounds of Little India with bae in this evening trishaw ride. Back again for another year, this programme sells out very quickly. So, fastest fingers first!

Source: Facebook/indianheritagecentre

Little India Heritage Trail Tour

Dates: Oct 1, 8,15 and 22

Time: 10.30am - 12pm

Price: $10

Click here to register.

Rediscover the epic stories of Little India in this guided tour, which highlights the heritage businesses that have plied their trade in this area for years. First- and second-generation owners will tell their story and paint a picture of how this vibrant cultural precinct came to be.

Festive Deepavali Dishes

Dates: Oct 16 and 23

Time: 10.30am - 12pm

Price: $10

Click here to register.

Celebrity chefs the Spice Queen Devagi Sanmugam and Masterchef Singapore S2 contestant Vasunthara Ramasamy show you how to make festive Deepavali meals, including tasty brekkie and lunch dishes. Psst, can also get to taste the food after the session!

ALSO READ: 7 Deepavali gift boxes to give friends and family when you can’t visit

Fun for the whole family

Source: Wonderwall

Source: Wonderwall

Give your kids a break from their devices with hands-on and on-site activites including a clay oil lamp mandala painting workshop, and a live play called Deepavali in Animal Land – the perfect way for little ones to learn about the traditions and values behind the Festival of Lights. Registration for both events can be found here.

Source: Wonderwall

Source: Wonderwall

Take your time to explore the IHC lobby. For instance, try your hand at making your own Ramayana shadow puppet or contribute to the rangoli-inspired Community Lego Mural designed in collaboration with Lego artist Jeffrey Kong, founder of Artisan Bricks.

Source: Wonderwall

And while you’re here, don’t forget to take a photo and tag #IHCDeepavali to redeem free Deepavali money packets!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.