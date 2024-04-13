Lamborghini pays tribute to its naturally aspirated V10 engine with the limited edition Huracan STJ

Lamborghini has released the ultra-limited edition Huracan STJ as a last hurrah to the Huracan platform and its naturally aspirated V10 engine.

Limited to just 10 units worldwide, the Huracan STJ, which stands for Super Trofeo Jota, is a celebration of the naturally aspirated V10 power unit that's been the heart of the Huracan since its launch in 2014.

The Huracan (and Lambo's nat-asp V10) will be replaced by a new hybrid super sports car but for now, Lamborghini is giving the platform an almighty send-off with this final special edition model.

The STJ is based on the already-bonkers STO and pushes the envelope of performance even further with additional aerodynamic improvements over the STO. The "cofango" area seen in the STO (the one-piece front clamshell) has been given two new aero flicks — in carbon fibre, of course — and the fixed rear wing has received an extra 3˙ of angle to balance out the added front downforce.

The STJ also gets an increase in mechanical grip thanks to a set of racing-derived shock absorbers in place of the active components found on the STO. These shocks are four-way adjustable for both low and high speed compression and rebound tuning, perfect to maximise the grip available from the special Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres developed for the STJ.

The V10 engine and powertrain in the Huracan STJ are the same as in the STO, which means 630hp and 565Nm of torque sent to the rear wheels only through Lamborghini's 7-speed dual clutch gearbox.

Finally, to set the STJ's styling apart from the STO, the STJ has two different livery options that sound very fancy in Italian. What they translate to though is essentially either grey or blue bodywork with a black roof and red and white details on the exterior accompanied by black Alcatanra seats and red contrast stitching on the interior.

Both versions will also feature a numbered carbon fibre plate with "1 of 10" etched in it with the option to add a custom plate on the passenger side in a design of the customer's choosing.

This article was first published in Motorist.