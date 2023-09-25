Lamborghini Revuelto plug-in hybrid supercar lands in Singapore

Lamborghini’s first ever plug-in hybrid V12 supercar, the Revuelto, has landed in Singapore. The car brings with it a price tag of over S$2.575 million before COE and taxes, but despite that hefty asking price, Lamborghini states that the car has been sold out well into 2025, with first deliveries expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

The Revuelto, which was first announced earlier this year, is effectively the replacement for the Aventador, and marks that first time that Lamborghini marries a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with their iconic V12 engine.

The 6.5-litre powerplant combines with three electric motors to produce a staggering 1,015 CV, or 1,001 horsepower. Together with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which is the first fitted to a V12-powered Lamborghini, as well as an electric four-wheel-drive system, the Revuelto can rocket from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, and hit a top speed of over 350km/h

Power is transmitted through the wheels via what Lamborghini calls the e-axle, on which two of the electric motors are sited, and the car now features electric torque vectoring, a first for a Lamborghini.

There are also a series of driving modes that work with the hybrid drivetrain, including Citta (City), which allows for the car to be driven around town in fully-electric, zero-emissions form, and limits the car’s power output to 180hp.

Strada mode offers the ideal mix of petrol and electric drive, while Sport mode heightens the performance by utilising the full power of both powertrains. Corsa mode meanwhile is dedicated to track use, and primes the car for ultimate performance.

Like all V12 Lamborghinis, the Revuelto boasts an aggressive-looking design, with notable highlights including the iconic upward-opening scissor doors, the Y-shaped daytime running lights in front, the hexagonal-shaped exhausts, and exposed V12 powerplant at the back.

The chassis, or ‘monofuselage’ as Lamborghini calls it, consists of a monocoque that is made entirely out of carbon fibre, and as a result the Revuelto is said to offer up to 25 percent more torsional stiffness over the Aventador.

Lamborghini has also incorporated plenty of tech in the development of the Revuelto, and the interior boasts a thoroughly modern setup, with a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) that consists of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch central display, and an additional 9.1-inch display in front of the passenger, all of which can display information using 3D graphics, animations and widgets.

The system also incorporates Amazon Alexa voice-activation functionality to access vehicular functions, as well as allow for over-the-air updates to the system.

The launch of the hybrid Revuleto is the first step on Lamborghini’s path to electrification, and the supercar maker states that by 2024, its entire line-up would feature hybridisation in some form. That will then build towards and culminate to Lamborghini’s first-ever fully-electric model, which will join the Urus, Huracan and Revuelto in its lineup.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.