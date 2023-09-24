Volkswagen Golf R-Line's sporty looks is one for drivers with a penchant for athleisure

If you've never driven a Volkswagen Golf before, you're probably wondering what the fuss about this model is about. It's a bread-and-butter German hatchback meant for the everyman, but with its raft of advanced safety features and tech-filled cabin, it's now a near-premium product.

That's why principal VW Singapore brought in the detuned, Cat A Golf Life Plus and R-Line models. Had it not done so, the R-Line's price (an eye-popping $190,900 at time of writing) would have shot way past the $200k mark.

The Cat B Golf R-Line was never a seriously quick car, but it has the styling of a 'warm hatch' and nimbler handling compared to the other variants. And surprisingly, it's actually more comfortable now that it has fewer ponies.

Athleisure angle

Now, if the range-topping and fire-breathing Golf R is an athlete, then the Golf R-Line is a regular dude in athleisure. He's not about to enter any CrossFit competitions, but he nonetheless enjoys working out.

Helping the Golf R-Line stand out from its siblings are the illuminated LED strip above the grille and sports suspension, which gives the car a lower ride height. It's also available in Lapiz Blue Metallic, a hue that's distinct to the R-Line.

The differences inside are equally prominent, with the R-Line having Discover Pro infotainment with a 10-inch display and seven speakers, whereas the Life Plus has the Composition system with an 8.25-inch screen and six speakers.

The steering wheel controls will divide opinions, though. Just like in the Golf GTI and Golf R, these are shiny, touch-sensitive controls with haptic feedback. They don't work as well as physical buttons, which are direct and precise.

That said, the sports seats and alloy pedals lend the cabin a sporty vibe, while the rest of the cockpit is intuitive and practical, as expected. Even if it's your first time in a Golf, the infotainment system will be easy to get the hang of.

Beneath the bonnet

One might expect Volkswagen to have slotted in a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine to move the Golf from COE Cat B to Cat A (a move previously seen with the Mk 7.5 model). Instead, VW detuned the 1.5-litre four-cylinder to meet LTA's requirements.

So, instead of 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, said motor now delivers 129bhp and 200Nm of torque. The car's performance takes a dip, of course, with the century sprint time now taking 9.4 seconds instead of 8.5 seconds.

Paper figures never tell the whole story, though. Most drivers need to deal with moderate to severe congestion daily and in these conditions, so it doesn't matter if the car takes a second longer to go from a standstill to 100km/h because you can't feel the difference anyway.

Besides, with 200Nm of torque arriving at 1,400rpm, the hatchback feels effortless. Aided by the rapid-shifting dual-clutch gearbox, it'll zip away from the lights if you're aggressive enough with the accelerator pedal.

You can tap down on the gearshift tab to activate S or Sport mode for the transmission, which holds each forward ratio longer so you can build revs, but doing this only results in a rough and buzzy soundtrack.

What keener drivers will miss is the multi-link rear suspension, which was standard in the previous Cat B model. In its place is a torsion beam, but before you dismiss it, the reality (again) is that it won't affect handling.

Toss the R-Line around a few corners and it's still willing to play, with the firmer dampers giving it improved body control compared to the other variants. The torsion beam also gives the car better ride quality compared to the multi-link setup, which is what buyers want.

For all fitness levels

The cool thing about athleisure is that you don't have to be an athlete to don the apparel. You could wear running shoes to work even if you had no intention of running home after knocking off.

Likewise, there's no law against donning sweat-wicking t-shirts even if you have no plans of hitting the gym. It's all about looking sporty while feeling comfortable.

That's what the Golf R-Line delivers. It has the same performance as the Life Plus but offers better handling and a more dynamic design. It is ideal for regular drivers who want a sportier hatch, but don't wish to compromise on comfort and practicality.

What we like

Dynamic styling

More agile than Golf Life Plus

Comfier than Cat B R-Line model

Still feels zippy despite the lesser outputs

What we dislike

Capacitive touch buttons

Engine sounds buzzy when pushed

COE-distorted price

