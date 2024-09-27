Lamborghini shifts into the electric age with the new Urus SE plug-in hybrid

Lamborghini has launched its first-ever plug-in hybrid SUV, the Urus SE, in Singapore, with the car being unveiled at an event held at Jewel Changi on Sept 24.

The Urus SUV has been Lamborghini's best-selling model ever since its debut in 2017, and the new Urus SE variant builds upon that success by introducing electric power, in the form of a new plug-in hybrid drivetrain, for the very first time.

Is this the first Lamborghini plug-in hybrid?

Not quite. That honour goes to Revuelto supercar which was launched in 2023. However, by applying hybrid technology to its best-selling model, Lamborghini is making a big statement as it moves towards becoming a more sustainable supercar manufacturer for the 21st century.

The drivetrain on the Urus SE consists of a 4.0-litre V8 engine that develops 611hp and 800Nm of torque, and an electric motor that produces 189hp and 483Nm of torque. With both working together, combined output is rated at 789hp and 940Nm of torque, making the SE the most powerful Urus ever.

The electric motor is powered by a 25.9kWh battery, and allows the car to travel up to 60km on electric power alone, giving it true zero emissions capability.

What else is new?

Lamborghini claims that the platform of the Urus has been extensively modified and adapted to accommodate the new electric power unit, while the all-wheel-drive system has also been reworked to better redistribute the torque between the wheels.

With the addition of the electric drivetrain, there are also more driving modes available, which Lamborghini calls 'Electric Performance Strategies'. The new modes are EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance, and Recharge, and there are now a total of 11 selectable driving settings available.

The Urus has also been given revised styling, with new designs for the bonnet, headlights, front bumper and grille, while at the back, there are also new taillights and a redesigned bumper.

The interior gets more minor changes, with a larger infotainment screen that measures 12.3-inches wide, along with an upgraded interface that features improved graphics that make it more intuitive and user-friendly to operate.

Pricing for the Lamborghini Urus SE starts at $1,150,000 without COE (as of Sept 2024), but as with all Lamborghini models, customers can opt for customisation options through the company's Ad Personam programme.

