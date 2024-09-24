New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 launched with a $1.2 million price tag

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest AMG GT 63, which comes with a hefty price tag of $1,198,888 inclusive of COE.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+, to give its full name, is the flagship sports car in Mercedes-Benz's lineup, and the car was unveiled alongside a special limited edition model, called the Motorsport Collectors Edition, of which only 200 units will be made available worldwide.

What's cool about the AMG GT 63?

The AMG GT 63 sits right at the top of the Mercedes-AMG range, and features classic sports car proportions like its long bonnet, steeply raked windscreen, and short overhangs.

Aggressive styling details, such as the AMG-specific grille, power domes on the bonnet, and the quad exhausts at the rear amplify the car's muscular character, while power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 577hp and 800Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Power is sent to the wheels via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, which comes with fully variable torque distribution, where torque can be split evenly between all four wheels, or solely to the rear wheels.

What about the other car?

Mercedes-Benz also announced the global debut of the AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ Motorsport Collectors Edition, a highly exclusive version of the AMG GT 63 that's inspired by the Mercedes-AMG Formula One race car.

The Motorsport Collectors Edition will be limited to just 200 units worldwide, of which two have been allocated to Singapore. The car features a distinctive obsidian black metallic paintwork, with green stripes that represent the Mercedes-AMG F1 team's major sponsor, Petronas. The sides of the car have also been adorned with a livery that consists of hand-painted stars.

Other unique elements on the Motorsport Collectors Edition include carbon ceramic brakes, Petronas green interior detailing that's similar to the exterior's, and a specially numbered badge on the centre console.

Power has also been bumped up over the regular AMG GT 63, with the 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 now producing 603hp and 850Nm of torque, although its 0-100km/h sprint time remains unchanged at 3.2 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz did not reveal the pricing for the Motorsport Collectors Edition, but it is expected to come at a significant premium over the standard AMG GT 63.

