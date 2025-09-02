Lamborghini Temerario supercar makes its Singapore debut

Lamborghini has unveiled its all-new Temerario supercar in Singapore at an event held at Seletar Aerospace on Aug 29, and the latest arrival marks the continuation of the Italian sports car brand's evolution in the era of hybrids and electrification.

The Temerario is the replacement for the Huracan, which was the best-selling model in Lamborghini's history, with more than 20,000 units sold throughout its ten-year production run from 2014 to 2024. The Temerario does have a lot to live up to, but Lamborghini is confident that it can emulate the success of its predecessor.

In a necessary move to adapt to a new era of sustainability, the Temerario now features a hybrid drivetrain to go along with its V8 engine. This makes it the third Lamborghini model to go hybrid, following the Urus SE plug-in hybrid performance SUV, and the Revuelto hypercar.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine is paired with no less than three electric motors, one integrated within the engine itself and two at the front axle. The V8 engine alone produces a hefty 789hp, but when combined with the electric motors, total power output stands at a colossal 908hp and 730Nm of torque.

As a result, the Temerario can rocket from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of 343km/h.

The design of the Temerario is classic Lamborghini, with its sleek and chiselled shape influenced in large parts by aerodynamics. The hexagonal daytime running lights give the car a distinctive look, while air channels on the lower front bumper help direct airflow around the car to cool the brakes and enhance performance.

The hexagonal theme extends to the rear too, with the shape featuring prominently on the taillights and outlet for exhaust pipes. The Temerario's wide shoulders and prominent rear spoiler further accentuates the car's aggressive stance.

The interior of the Temerario is noticeably racing-inspired, with the use of lightweight materials such as carbon fibre matched with a driver-focused design. The steering wheel itself features controls that allows the driver to set up to 13 different driving modes, while the central digital touchscreen gives the Temerario a touch of modernity too.

Lamborghini Singapore has announced that pricing for the Temerario starts at $1,528,000 without COE, and before any options are added. The brand's chairman and CEO, Stephen Winkelmann, who was in attendance at the event, also revealed that Lamborghini has plans for more hybrid models in the years ahead, but ruled out having the brand go the full-electric route.

