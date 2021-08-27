Land Rover introduces new Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition

The 567bhp Range Rover Sport SVR – the fastest, most powerful and most dynamic Land Rover ever produced – might now also be the most stylish. That’s if you opt for the new Ultimate edition, which boasts quite a few Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) bling bits.

Colour options exclusive to the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition include Gloss Maya Blue and Gloss Marl Grey, both of which feature highly reflective fine white flake glass particles for what its marketing department calls “an intense star-like sparkle”.

If you prefer something more subtle, there’s also the option of a stealthier Satin Ligurian Black. Each colour option is hand-finished and topped off with a glazy Narvik Black contrast roof.

Attention to detail extends to black knurled Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, with exclusive contrasting Fuji White edging used also for the side fender accents.

Contrasting Fuji White details feature on the black knurled lettering.

A body-coloured carbon fibre vented bonnet, 22-inch forged alloy wheels and black brake callipers further amplify the model’s beefy aesthetics.

The craftsmanship of the SV Bespoke team (SVO’s commissioning experts) is also evident inside.

Unique chrome-finished SV Bespoke B-pillar badges, black anodised metal paddle shifters and Ultimate edition illuminated tread plates enhance the recommended Ebony and Cirrus interior, which incorporates SVR-embossed lightweight performance seats in Windsor leather and contrasting Suedecloth.

The interior features black anodised metal gearshift paddles and seats wrapped in Windsor leather and contrasting Suedecloth.

The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition is now available in Singapore on indent basis through Wearnes Automotive.

