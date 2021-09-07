Land Rover reveals the Defender V8 Bond Edition

Land Rover SV Bespoke has created a new Land Rover Defender for all you baddies and supervillain types out there.

Featuring the Extended Black Pack and 22-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition decks out your go-anywhere vehicle with a proper stealthy and sinister look, perfect for chasing down that international man of mystery.

The limited edition is being made in celebration of the launch 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, ahead of its world premiere later this month.

The limited edition car will be available to order as a Defender 90 or 110. Inspired by the specification of the Defenders that appear in the movie, the cars will also get Xenon Blue front brake callipers, and a “Defender 007” rear badge.

The bespoke touches even continue into the cabin. Here, illuminated “Defender 007” treadplates feature, alongside a specially developed start-up animation for the intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system.

The Pivi Pro system features a unique greeting.

PHOTO: Land Rover

And should you take the Defender out at night, you should be able to spot the car’s unique “007” puddle lamp graphics.

Only 300 examples of the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition will be produced. Each vehicle is commissioned by the vehicle personalisation experts at SV Bespoke in the UK.

Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5-litre supercharged V8 that produces 518bhp and 625Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the road or dirt path through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Defender V8 90 accelerates from 0-96km/h in just 4.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of 240km/h.

This article was first published in Torque.