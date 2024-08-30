Large MPV segment heats up with the launch of the Maxus Mifa 7

Chinese carmaker Maxus has launched the new Mifa 7 electric MPV in Singapore, the latest in a number of large MPVs that are set to arrive here over the coming months.

What is the Mifa 7?

The Mifa 7 is the second passenger car model to join the Maxus lineup in Singapore, following the Mifa 9 which was launched here in 2023. Prior to the Mifa 9, Maxus was more well-known for its vans and commercial vehicle models.

As the name suggests, the Mifa 7 is smaller in size than the Mifa 9. Cycle & Carriage, the official distributor for Maxus in Singapore, indicated that the introduction of the Mifa 7 was partly brought about by feedback from customers that the Mifa 9 was too big for their needs in compact and urban Singapore.

The Mifa 7 is now a more manageable size, measuring in at 4,910mm long, 1,885mm wide and 1,756mm high. It also boasts of a wheelbase that's 2,910mm long, which gives it plenty of interior room for passengers to stretch out.

Maxus adds that the Mifa 7 has 1.2 metres worth of interior headroom, which means that small children are able to stand up fully and move between the rows of seats easily. There are also 45 different storage spaces throughout the cabin, offering plenty of options for occupants to store their belongings.

Like the Mifa 9, the Mifa 7 is fully electric, with a single electric motor that drives the front wheels, and produces 241hp and 350Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 90kWh battery, and gives the car a maximum driving range of 480km on a full charge.

The car can also accept up to 120kW DC charging, which means the battery can be charged from 5 to 80 per cent in around 40 minutes.

What variants are available?

Maxus will offer two versions of the Mifa 7, the Luxury and the Premium. The Luxury model, which is priced at $223,999 with COE (as of Aug 2024), comes with standard features such as brown leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and an 8-speaker JBL sound system.

The Premium version, which retails for $228,999 with COE, gets white Nappa leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable ventilated seats for both the driver and front passenger, as well as powered door mirrors with memory function.

Both versions come with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance safety features, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, which uses sensors to detect potential collisions and applies the brakes accordingly to minimise impact. There is also Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, while the 360 degree panoramic camera will make parking the Mifa 7 a less stressful affair.

What are the potential competitors for the Mifa 7?

As mentioned earlier, the Mifa 7 is one of several large MPVs that are being launched this year, with many of them coming from Chinese carmakers. British-Chinese brand MG launched their MG M9, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus Mifa 9, earlier this year, while fellow Chinese brands Zeekr and Denza are expected to introduce their own luxury electric MPVs, the 009 and D9 respectively, by the end of the year.

For those looking for non-electric alternatives, Nissan introduced their second-generation Serena e-Power this year, while Kia has also launched the new hybrid-powered version of their Carnival MPV. There is also the evergreen Toyota Alphard, which continues to be on sale, and remains the benchmark with which all luxury MPVs are compared against.

