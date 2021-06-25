Largest Lego Certified Store in Southeast Asia opens at Resorts World Sentosa

Just slightly over two months after the opening of Singapore’s largest Lego Certified Store (LCS) at Suntec City, we now have an even larger one located at Resorts World at Sentosa (RWS), set to open its doors on June 25.

3D Model of a Merlion Minifigure with iconic Singapore landmarks.

Located near the entrance of Universal Studios Singapore, the new LCS spans over 3,165 square feet and features a 17m tall storefront facade stacked with giant Lego bricks.

The first thing shoppers will see upon entering the store will be the largest Lego mosaic wall in Singapore, titled ‘Quay Colours’, designed by Singapore Lego Certified Professional Nicholas Foo. It measures 2.3m tall, four metres wide and made up of 103,650 Lego bricks.

Cesar Ridruejo, General Manager, Southeast Asia at the Lego Group said: “At the Lego Group, we continue to innovate new play themes and experiences for children and adults alike."

"The opening of Southeast Asia’s largest Lego Certified Store here in Singapore epitomises this with new features such as the first ever Lego Mosaic Maker in Southeast Asia and the prominent inclusion of adult fan creations that demonstrate the endless possibilities one can imagine and create with Lego bricks, Families and fans are welcome to join us in this journey of creative play on the Sentosa island, synonymous to the state of fun.”

Store opening exclusives!

To celebrate the store opening, the LCS at RWS will be launching a series of gift-with-purchase Lego Sentosa Arcade sets, exclusive to the store. The sets will include Mini Hockey, Bumper Cars, Arcade Machines and Lego Ideas Generator.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of $88 can redeem one of these fun collectibles during each promotional period, while stocks last.

LEGO Air Hockey

LEGO Arcade Machines

LEGO Bumper Cars

LEGO Ideas Creator

For it’s launch, the Mini Hockey set will be offered first starting from June 25. The other three sets will be “coming soon” with no firm dates locked in yet.

Lego mosaic maker

Making its debut in the region is the Lego Mosaic Maker, where customers of all ages can purchase their very own personalised Lego mosaic portraits.

The photobooth-like machine first captures the customer’s portrait before it prints out the instructions and provides the necessary bricks to build the Lego portrait.

The Lego Mosaic Maker experience costs $179.90.

Massive Lego Sentosa diorama by Titan Creations

At the heart of the store is a massive two-level diorama (the largest in Singapore), built by AFOL (Adult Fans Of Lego) group Titan Creations.

The diorama offers a bird’s eye view of Sentosa, complete with cable cars, monorail, Siloso beach, and the creators even went wild with their imaginations in creating the underwater segment below the island.

The 17-man team took about two months to put together this one-of-a-kind diorama. Be sure to look out for heaps of easter eggs hidden throughout the display!

Part of the 17-man team from Titan Creations

LCS (Bricks World) is also running a contest to welcome fans to claim a permanent spot in the diorama by designing their own Lego Merlion creation to be placed on a 16×16 stud baseplate.

In order to participate, all you have to do is to tag LCS Bricks World on Instagram with the hashtag #LEGORWS.

The contest will run from June 25 to July 31, and the winning creation will be announced on Bricks World’s Facebook page on August 5. It will then be added to the diorama on August 9 and credited to the winner.

The Lego Certified Store is located at 26 Sentosa Gateway, #01-72/74, Singapore 098138.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.