'Last chance to grab your pizza': Little Caesars to close last Singapore outlet in September

After six years of serving Singapore with delicious, cheesy pizzas, Little Caesars Pizza will be shuttering its last outlet at Funan Mall.

"A goodbye for now, Singapore," it announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Sept 3).

Its final day of service will be some time in September. No reason was given for the closure.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the closing of our outlets since our first launch in 2018, but hey, grab your pizzas at value price while you can!" wrote the pizza chain.

The pizza chain had been slowly shuttering all its Singapore outlets the last few months.

In an Instagram post on July 26, Little Caesars announced that the West Coast Plaza outlet would be permanently closed from July 29.

And in another post on Aug 13, it shared that the Ang Mo Kio outlet would be closed from Aug 14.

The second last standing outlet at Northshore Plaza I shuttered on Aug 26.

No explanation was given for any of the closures.

If you're going to miss Little Caesars, head down to the Funan Mall outlet and get yourself one of its large pizzas, with prices starting from $11.90.

"Last chance to grab your pizza," wrote the fast food chain.

AsiaOne has reached out to Little Caesars for more details.

In the comments, netizens expressed their sadness over the closure.

"This exodus is too sudden," said one user.

