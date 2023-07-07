This is the last Mercedes-AMG E-Class with a V8 twin-turbo engine

Mercedes-AMG is making just 999 examples of the E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition in total, and this will ultimately be the swansong of the mighty 612 horsepower, 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.

In the quest for greener motoring, the next AMG E-Class sedan will very likely be fitted with an inline-six cylinder engine with electric hybrid drive, like the Mercedes-AMG C 63 has already shown.

This special edition of the E 63 S 4Matic+, also known by its production code as a member of the W/S 213 generation that first went on sale in 2017, carries a sticker price of S$912,888 with and from what we understand, at least one has already been sold and road registered.

In classic Mercedes-AMG fashion, the exterior design of the car is still purposely low-key and elegant, despite it having as much power as nearly five Volkswagen Golfs under the bonnet. It propels the car through a nine-speed automatic transmission and variable all-wheel drive that sends power to the wheels that can best use it at any time.

There's also a tyre-shredding drift mode on the car to help you slide about sideways, should you have access to plenty of tarmac and a need to burn through 18 months of tyre life in 20 minutes.

This being the Final Edition, it's packed with heaps of unique, one-off components. To start, you can have it only in one colour: matt graphite grey magno. Then the 20-inch, aerodynamically optimised AMG forged wheels get a high-sheen black colour, further enhanced with a gloss-tinted clearcoat. Other low-key highlights include the AMG emblem on the C-pillar, and foiling on the sides of the car.

Another cosmetic upgrade that is fitted as standard here is the AMG Night Package, which, in practical terms really just means more fancy black-out trim pieces to make the car look more special. This features exterior aerodynamic elements like the front splitter in high-gloss black, which means it's blacker than black, and shinier than shiny. Whatever that means. At the rear, two trapezoidal, black chrome twin tailpipe trims vent all the exhaust from the mighty V8 engine.

Ambient LED lighting projects the AMG brand logo next to the open side doors so that everyone will know what you're driving as you park at the hotel lobby, and the one-off character continues inside the cabin.

It's fitted with AMG's Performance Seat Package, which can be electrically adjusted to perfectly suit the driver's physique and driving mood. The upholstery design in AMG nappa leather has yellow contrasting stitching, and more nappa leather can be found wrapping the instrument panel and beltline trim to further heighten the AMG's exclusive feel.

The E 63 AMG's carbon fibre centre console has an AMG Final Edition badge with "1 of 999" label. While every single AMG engine is assembled and signed off on the build plate by a single master builder, this Final Edition badge on the centre console isn't exactly unique in that it doesn't state the car's actual build sequence in the production chain. Is this the first car to be built? Or the 55th? You'll need to dig into the car's VIN number to identify that.

The steering wheel adds a real sense of occasion to the car however, with its black Nappa leather/microfibre wrap offering grip for precise steering. The flat bottom characteristic of AMG steering wheels reinforces the sportiness of the cockpit.

Meanwhile, the E 63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition has a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 300km/h, which is the same at the standard AMG E 63 S. It has a claimed fuel economy of 12.7L/100km and all the go-faster parts that you could want fitted.

It may not have the crazy extroverted style of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, but as the last of the V8-engined E-Class AMGs, this is a good way to ride into the sunset.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.