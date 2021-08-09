The latest and most-talked about beauty product launches

Are you frazzled by the slew of new beauty product launches? Or looking for beauty advice and tips from experts? Fret not, we’re here to help. From the latest skincare to must-try makeup essentials, we’ve got you covered.

Better Balance Soothing Hydration Essence, $85; Better Balance Nutrients Networking Water Cream, $75, Two Halves

PHOTO: Two Halves

Giving you one less thing to worry about, home-grown skincare label Two Halves offers up two products that cater to the Singapore woman’s busy lifestyle and our tropical clime: Better Balance Soothing Hydration Essence and Better Balance Nutrients Networking Water Cream.

The former is a watery gel designed to calm and hydrate while reducing irritation, thanks to sodium hyaluronate and botanical ingredients with soothing, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The latter, meanwhile, works to lock in moisture and strengthen the skin’s barrier. Formulated for sensitised and sensitive skin, both boast a lightweight texture that is absorbed easily sans sticky residue.

LumiWhite 10 per cent PHA Resurfacing Glow Serum, $168, ést.lab

PHOTO: ést.lab

If you want radiant, healthy-looking skin, keeping it well hydrated is a must. Ést.lab’s LumiWhite 10 per cent PHA Resurfacing Glow Serum’s hero ingredient, poly-hydroxy acid (PHA), serves as both exfoliant and humectant to help keep skin looking plump and radiant. PHA is gentler than AHAs, which makes this serum suitable for even those with sensitive skin.

Got It Covered Sunscreen, from $36, Grail Skin

PHOTO: Grail Skin

Actor Lawrence Wong launches his second product, a 100 per cent mineral sunscreen with SPF50 and PA++++ that’s reef-, kid- and pregnancy-safe.

Made for Singapore’s humid weather, the lightweight texture sinks into skin, protecting it with nano titanium dioxide and stem cells from the Arabian cotton plant. It covers all the bases too: UVA, UVB, infrared and blue light.

Hydra Beauty Camellia Glow Concentrate, $129, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

It’s not just dull, tired skin that needs a reset – anyone would benefit from a boost so that their skin works better. This double-action concentrate gives gentle exfoliation using AHAs, yet offers skin a hydration boost at the same time, using camellia yeast extract.

Truth Collection, OLE OLEHENRIKSEN

PHOTO: OLE OLEHENRIKSEN

Launched in 1983, Danish skincare brand OLE OLEHENRIKSEN focuses on helping people achieve the signature #OleGlow—pure radiance from the inside out. Injecting some fun and joy to skincare, founder Ole Henriksen employs vivid, cheerful hues in all his packaging and scents his products with a deliciously fruity aroma.

To perk up dull complexions, look to the Truth Collection, which is anchored by vitamin C and includes the Banana Bright Eye Crème, a cult favourite that helps reduce the appearance of dark under-eye circles.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, $180 (50ml), Elemis

PHOTO: Elemis

Steeped in science and aromatherapy, luxury British brand Elemis offers products powered by nature.

If maintaining a youthful look is your goal, try its award-winning Pro-Collagen range, which is driven by a myriad of algae plants and plant actives that deeply hydrate skin for a plumping effect, thereby reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

NCEF-Essence Essence Supreme Multi-Correction Lotion, $69, Laboratoires FILORGA

PHOTO: Laboratoires FILORGA

Established by French doctor Michel Tordjman in 1978, Laboratoires FILORGA prides itself on its NCEF (New Cellular Encapsulated Factors) formula, a complex that encapsulates active ingredients to help them reach depths usually achievable only with injectables.

Those looking to bump up moisture levels can reach for its star product, the NCEF-Essence. It has more than 50 active ingredients to improve hydration, including polysaccharide, which also has anti-pollution properties to help counter free-radical damage.

Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Protocol, $2,960, La Prairie

PHOTO: La Prairie

Comprising three vials of serum, La Prairie’s Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Protocol is a month-long intensive treatment designed to help skin return to its radiant, youthful-looking best by protecting it from external stressors while supporting various processes within the dermis.

To maintain optimal efficacy, the upgraded formula is activated only when you twist the vial on the activator base, which releases the potent concentrated phase into the clear base.

