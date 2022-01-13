The latest and most talked-about jewellery collections

Bvlgari Has A New App

Bvlgari has launched an app that welcomes you into its colour-infused metaverse. Available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store till the end of this year, the Bvlgari Colours app offers an interactive and immersive virtual reality experience of its recent exhibition held at the Seoul Arts Center.

Have fun creating your own avatar and dressing it in Bvlgari designs before exploring the exhibition and the 360-degree views of the exhibit’s hero jewellery pieces from the Bvlgari Heritage and private collections. Also available on the app: Games as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes videos of Blackpink’s Lisa, Cha Eun-woo and Ko So-young.

JeweLuxe

JeweLuxe is back with a four-month rollout of hybrid engagements till mid April.

Bringing more than 30 international and local jewellery, watch and lifestyle brands to its concept gallery at Scotts Square, and conveniently organised into monthly themes — Rise of a New Asia, The American Dream, The European Renaissance and From Beginning of Time — this ambitious programme provides up-close access to many indie designers not usually available for purchase on these shores. Names to look out for include Daria de Koning, Paolo Costagli, Tenzo and Konstantin Chaykin

Melis Goral

Add fun to your look with a vibrant Melis Goral ring.

Melis Goral is the jewellery brand for those looking to expand their collection with something less expected. Hailing from Istanbul, and readily available online at Moda Operandi and the brand’s website (melisgoral. com), the seven-year-old label offers strong lines and geometric forms that take delight in coloured stone play.

The Vibe range of rings, for instance, pairs engraved coral, malachite, turquoise, lapis lazuli or pearl with baguette-cut diamonds for a pop of colour that’s bursting with textures.

Vibe rose gold, coral and diamond ring, about $4,425.

Rose gold, malachite and diamond ring, about $3,195.

An Order of Bling

A specially commissioned jade, onyx and diamond brooch

With names like Chunky Monkey, Ninja Crane and Yippiekiyay, you can expect the designs by local jeweller Sara Sze Tan to fall far from convention.

Her An Order of Bling label, which turns five this year, has been steadily gaining a reputation for jewellery that is at times humorously whimsical and at others, timelessly elegant, but always with a generous dash of glamour—and with personalities to match. In addition to ready-made designs, An Order of Bling specialises in one-of-a-kind commissions that are sure to spark conversations.

A specially commissioned transformable pendant-cum-ring design with a central tanzanite

White gold, pink gold, pink diamond and white diamond Ninja Crane earrings, $22,260

Bvlgari Magnifica Collection

True to its name, Bvlgari ’s latest high jewellery and watch collection Magnifica features an impressive 350 designs that place the brand’s heritage and reputation for exuberant creations centre stage.

It’s one that Bvlgari has described as being its most precious to date, with sizeable vibrant gems — including a 131.24-carat spinel, a 93-carat cabochon Colombian emerald and five cushion-cut Paraíba tourmalines totalling 500 carats—presented through revered craftsmanship and handwork that can take up to 2,500 hours to complete.

Tiffany & Co’s New Ambassadors

From left: Tracee Ellis Ross., Anya Taylor-Joy and Eileen Gu

Following the appointment of Rosé from Blackpink as the latest HardWear spokesperson, Tiffany just announced Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu and Tracee Ellis Ross as its newest global House ambassadors for the 2021 Tiffany T1 campaign.

Photographed by Marrio Sorrenti , all three women showed off the T collection’s bold forms, set in striking pavé diamonds including a new bracelet, earrings and pendant styles.

The Queen’s Gambit lead Anya Taylor-Joy said in an official press statement: “I love jewellery that has symbolism in it. I love it to mean something to me. It doesn’t necessarily have to mean anything to anybody else, but I like to look down at my fingers and have a story.”

“Growing up, I would often wander through the flagship store on Fifth Avenue, imagining myself as a grown woman wearing the bold elegance of Tiffany’s signature diamonds. All these years later, to be the face of this iconic brand and to represent the T1 collection is a dream come true,” said actress Tracee Ellis Ross. “Shooting the campaign was a welcome moment of inspiration and glamour after the challenging year that we’ve all experienced.”

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu said: “Wearing a beautiful piece of jewellery, especially one that is meaningful or motivational in a personal sense, is an inexorable feeling — it’s empowering, inspiring and exciting to express myself, to feel seen and heard without having to utter a single word. I’m obsessed with the balance between elegant simplicity and striking boldness that the new T1 collection offers.”

Louis Vuitton B Blossom

The B Blossom collection was the first jewellery line that designer Francesca Amfitheatrof created when she first joined Louis Vuitton. The French luxury house’s distinctive Monogram was imagined onto various coloured stones — white agate, pink opal, onyx and malachite — across rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and bangles.

Now, the B Blossom has added 13 new collectible pieces to its repertoire: Stackable bangles in 14K gold and adorned with malachite, onyx and pink opal, light pendants that encourage layering, as well as earrings and ear studs. This new additions will launch globally on June 4, 2021. Here are some of our favourites.

Louis Vuitton B Blossom new collection

B Blossom Collection

GRAFF’s Tribal Collection

Tribal designs reworked with a sophisticated eye and unforgettable

gems are what you get with GRAFF ’s Tribal collection. Sculptural pieces of striking motifs, the designs are dressed with fancy vivid yellow diamonds and emeralds, along with GRAFF’s covetable diamonds to help set the scene.

Inspired by the myth of origin about the girl who created the stars, the collection bears three themes: The elliptically shaped GRAFF Gateway, the sunburst rays of New Dawn, and Night Moon, which, as its name suggests, pays tribute to the phases of the lunar cycle.

White gold and diamond Tribal Collection Night Moon necklace

White gold and diamond Tribal Collection earrings

Tiffany & Co. 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature

Platinum and multi-gem necklace

With Tiffany & Co.’s acquisition by LVMH at the start of the year, the world is anticipating the effects a management change will cause in the coming months ( Ruba Abu-Nimah has joined Tiffany as its Executive Creative Director).

But for now, it’s business as usual at the American luxury house with the unveil of its 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature. Comprising 128 designs, the collection sees Jean Schlumberger creations presented alongside other high jewellery designs — with 35 varieties of gemstones depicting nature across sky, land, sea and earth. The collection will make its debut in Shanghai in April before making its way to other cities across the globe.

Gold, sapphire and diamond transformable brooch.

Chanel Toi Et Moi Ring

Chanel has put its own unmistakeable spin on the Toi et Moi ring, which sees two gemstones placed side by side on a single band as a symbol of the love and unity between two people.

In Chanel’s Coco Crush versions, this concept is pushed further with two C-shaped bands that have been intertwined and made whole, with petite diamonds studding their ends. Available in two sizes in BEIGE Gold, white gold, and a BEIGE Gold and white gold version, this is literally love done with double Cs.

Coco Crush Toi et Moi rings

Van Cleef & Arpels Zip Necklace

White gold and multi-gem Zip necklace.

With its ability to open and close just like the humble everyday item from which it gets its name, transforming from a statement necklace to an equally stunning bracelet, Van Cleef & Arpels ’s Zip necklace has been a legend in the jewellery world since its first appearance in 1950.

Here, angular lines decked with lapis lazuli, mother-of- pearl and diamonds are juxtaposed with gleaming orbs of cultured pearls, resulting in looks that are sure to turn heads every time.

Chaumet Joséphine Collection

It’s said that brand patron and muse Empress Joséphine was particularly fond of pear-cut diamonds. Thus, for its latest Joséphine editions, Chaumet returns to the alluring shape with designs that range from the casual to the imperial.

Stackable rings and petite bracelets bearing the oval motif sit next to royal tiaras and necklaces that drip with teardrop diamonds — all united with an easy grace and sophistication. Then there’s the new range of Joséphine Aigrette watches that sports an ingenious bracelet strap that coils around the wrist with no clasp or buckle in sight.

Joséphine white gold and diamond Valse Impériale tiara, $713,000

Joséphine white gold and diamond Valse Impériale earrings, $174,000

Joséphine platinum and diamond Valse Impériale ring, $400,000

Joséphine white gold and diamond Aigrette watch, $39,600

Chanel’s Latest High Jewellery Collection: Escale à Venise

Comprising 70 creations inspired by Gabrielle Chanel ’s favourite city, Chanel ’s latest High Jewellery collection, Escale à Venise, takes you on a journey through four chapters that pay tribute to the Floating City — from the mosaic-like patterns of La Sérénissime that look to Venice’s architecture to the motifs in Gran Canale that give a tip of the hat to the city’s aqua culture.

The collection also bears many House icons such as camellias and lions — in the Isole della Laguna and Spirito di Venezia ranges respectively — with a boldness that is instantly recognisable as Chanel.

Chanel Escale à Venise gold, rock crystal and diamond Camelia Venitien cuff

Chanel Escale à Venise white gold, yellow gold, lapis lazuli and diamond Volute Marine bangle

Chanel Escale à Venise white gold, yellow gold, lapis lazuli and diamond Volute Marine necklace

Chopard Lace Collection

Poppy Delevingne fronts Chopard’s Precious Lace campaign

Chopard’s latest additions to its Precious Lace collection let you add a touch of couture to everyday life with the lightness and details of its namesake fabric.

Comprising a full range of designs to dress you from the earlobes to the fingers, the diamond creations meld casual glamour with statement versatility for a day about town or a posh cocktail do. Handcrafted in Chopard’s haute joaillerie ateliers, they are created with ethical white gold and rose gold, and multi-cut diamonds from Responsible Jewellery Council-certified members.

White gold and diamond Cœur pendant necklace, $26,600

Precious Lace rose gold and diamond Cœur pendant necklace, $49,500

White gold and diamond Nuage ring, $32,200

Pink gold and diamond Vague earrings, $35,500

