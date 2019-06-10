Latte, kopi c or cappuccino: Which coffee has the most calories?

We know, we know… you love coffee but did you know that how you take your cuppa and what you add into in can make you gain weight?

A cup of coffee make seem harmless but add in cream, a pump of flavored syrup, and some sugar – and you are in for a very calorie-dense drink – more like sweetened milk than coffee.

To help you on your quest to say as slim and trim as possible, here are your favourite coffees compared according to how many calories they contain:

BLACK COFFEE

Believe it or not, black coffee has less caffeine than brewed drinks because it’s just coffee beans and water. The total calorie count for a plain cup of brewed coffee is less than 5 calories — and no fat.