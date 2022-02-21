Lazada's Everyday Cashback offers 9% rebate on purchases in 2022

The e-commerce market has been growing rapidly in recent times, but the global increase in prices and rising inflation may present some issues in budget management or spending ability. In a bid to cushion price hikes, Lazada is introducing Everyday Cashback, an initiative that offers 9 per cent rebate on purchases made in 2022.

With this, shoppers are able to receive up to $20 cashback per order across various product categories, such as Home & Lifestyle, Electronics, Health & Beauty, and more. Credits will be earned after buying eligible cashback products, which can be used to claim Lazada vouchers, and offset future purchases.

To earn and redeem these credits, users can keep a lookout for daily deals across 600,000 items with the Cashback logo, with full details available on the Lazada app.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.