Patisserie Le Matin to reopen as takeaway concept in April

If you've missed the bakes from Le Matin, your Good Friday weekend is about to get even better.

The patisserie is back with a new concept Le Matin Petit, which primarily offers takeaways and some pet-friendly al fresco seating.

Come April 3, it will officially open at Viva Vista Shopping Mall in Buona Vista.

The brand first dropped a social media teaser on March 17, showing photos of a store undergoing renovation, along with the caption: "So looking forward to feed all you lovely folks once again!"

The space will function as a dual-concept store: Le Matin Petit from 10am to 2pm, and Apres Gelato from 2pm to 9pm.

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Le Matin Petit's menu features a selection of sourdough brioche rolls ranging from Truffle Scrambled Egg ($13) to Red Hot Fried Chicken ($15). Diners can choose to make this a meal with soup, salad, or fries ($3 each).

On the other hand, Apres Gelato's menu offers gelato flavours such as Brown Butter, Pink Guava with Sour Plum, and Jerusalem Artichoke.

Prices start at $6 for a single scoop of gelato, and diners can opt to have it served in a cup, waffle cone, or atop brown butter waffles. The icy treat is also available for takeaway in 500ml and 1,000ml portions.

Apres Gelato also serves up fruit parfaits with vanilla soft serve.

Craving Le Matin's pastries? These are available exclusively from Fridays to Sundays, and include favourites such as Pistachio Escargot, Kouign Amann, and Fermented Mushroom Quiche.

Cakes such as Hazelnut Paris Brest and Pistachio Textures will also be available throughout the day.

AsiaOne has reached out to Le Matin for more details.

Le Matin was founded in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic by pastry chef Mohamed Al-Matin, and soon became a popular spot for bakes.

They first opened at 10 Raeburn Park in Tanjong Pagar, before moving at Ion Orchard with a concept serving brunch and desserts.

In February 2024, they announced that they would be shuttering, citing reasons such as the need to "reset, regroup, and explore new directions".

The brand had also hinted at returning in a different form.

Address: 3 South Buona Vista Road, #1-05, Viva Vista Shopping Mall, Singapore 118136

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melissateo@asiaone.com