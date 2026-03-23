Lea Salonga to play Madame Thenardier in Singapore season of Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular

Those who have booked tickets to Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular in Singapore are in for a treat because Lea Salonga will be performing.

The multi-award winning Filipino actress-singer will star as Madame Thenardier, announced producer Cameron Mackintosh, in association with Nick Grace Management and Base Entertainment Asia, in a March 22 media release.

Lea previously played Eponine and Fantine in Les Miserables on Broadway. She also appeared as Eponine in the 10th Anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 1995, and as Fantine in the 25th Anniversary concert at the O2.

Lea, 55, broke the news in a Reel on Base Asia's Instagram on March 22.

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"Over the years, I have been so fortunate to have been part of Les Miserables in various forms, as Eponine, as Fantine," she said.

"And now, I am happy to share that I will be Madame Thenardier for the entire Singapore season of Les Miserables World Tour Spectacular, playing at Marina Bay Sands until May 10. I will see you all very soon at the show."

Many would also know Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine and Fa Mulan in the animated films Aladdin and Mulan.

Other achievements include creating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon in both the West End and on Broadway, where she received the Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance.

Her recent Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Here Lies Love and Once on This Island, as well as Celine in KPop Demon Hunters.

Another familiar name joining Lea on stage is Singaporean artist Nathania Ong, who plays Eponine.

Nathania also played Eponine in the UK and Ireland tours of Les Miserables in 2021 and the West End production in 2022, and previously had roles in the West End production of Hamilton, as well as Be More Chill.

Performing alongside them is Geronimo Rauch as Jean Valjean. He previously played the same role in both Les Miserables West End and Spain, and was in Jesus Christ Superstar as well.

There is also Jeremy Secomb, who plays Inspector Javert. He starred in musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular will be held at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre from March 24 to May 10.

It is based on the original novel by Victor Hugo, and includes a company of more than 65 cast and orchestra members.

Launched in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour internationally, most recently in Manila, Shanghai, Australia and Japan.

Following its Singapore season, the show will return to Europe, where it will play London's Royal Albert Hall before heading to Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The musical expands on the classic Les Miserables the Staged Concert and features an enhanced production with new set and lighting designs specifically created for larger venues.

This will be the third time a Les Miserables production has been staged in Singapore, following previous runs in 2016 and 1996.

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melissateo@asiaone.com