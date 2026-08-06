Curious why SM Lee visited Science Centre? There's free entry to SG Science Fest this National Day weekend

It looks like no grandparent is safe from babysitting duties, even if they are the former Prime Minister of Singapore.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong was recently spotted accompanying a little girl, believed to be his granddaughter, to Science Centre Singapore, according to a Xiaohongshu post on Aug 2.

In the 18-second clip, SM Lee can be seen interacting with various displays at an exhibition alongside his granddaughter.

At times, he appears to be more amazed by the displays than she is, some netizens pointed out.

The Xiaohongshu user who posted the video said that while he initially hesitated to film SM Lee, he decided to do so after the security officers did not object.

SM Lee even gave the camera a friendly wave when he noticed he was being filmed.

Netizens who watched the video were tickled, with one commenting: "He may still be a Senior Minister, but he's babysitting his grandchild like every grandfather."

"Even in old age, they still end up looking after the grandkids," another wrote.

If you would like to enjoy Science Centre Singapore like SM Lee did, here is some good news!

It will be holding an ocean-themed event called SG Science Fest this National Day weekend.

The family-friendly event, which will run 10am to 6pm every day from Aug 8 to 10, includes science shows, hands-on activities and water-themed experiences.

One of the highlights is Shipwrecked: Uncover The Mystery, which challenges visitors to solve puzzles and undercover the truth of a shipwreck through a self-guided quest.

Visitors can also catch Robot's Bytes to Bites, which pits a robot against a hawker in a performance with fire demonstrations and liquid nitrogen experiments.

For some fun under the sun, visitors can take part in a group water fight at Splash Battle or playgound game What Time Is It, Mr Shark?

Admission is free for all Singaporeans and permanent residents.

More information on SG Science Fest's shows and displays can be found on Science Centre Singapore's website.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com