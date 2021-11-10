Lego 40483 Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber is only available with purchase of the massive AT-AT set

Is there no stopping Lego and their release day bundles?

If you're picking up the Lego 75313 UCS AT-AT, fans will get access to the Lego 40482 Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber as a bundled gift.

It will be heartbreaking to unbox this but it certainly looks sweet.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Weighing in at 173 pieces, the set is comparable to the Lego 6346098 Yoda's Lightsaber (140 pieces) which was released in conjunction with the Lego 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina in 2020.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

However, this time round the promo gift comes in a fancier box.

We imagine that fans will easily blow US$799.99 (S$1,078) just to get this promo and then use it to defray the overall costs.

At this point, we're certain that Lego has pretty much landed on a sure-fire formula to drive sales on launch day and we can expect many more lightsabers down the line.

ALSO READ: Lego’s Super Mario collaboration expands with Luigi’s Mansion sets

This article was first published in Geek Culture.