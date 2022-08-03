Lego 71408 Super Mario Peach's Castle expansion set in pictures

Thanks to the folks in Lego, we had an opportunity to build both the Lego 71403 Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course and 71408 Super Mario Peach's Castle on stream!

We do plenty of Lego builds on Twitch on Wednesdays, so do join us there and check out the latest sets with us.

Following the release of Mario and Luigi, an interactive Princess Peach figure was not far away. And, it might very well be the most important addition to this series.

Princess Peach joins Mario and Luigi as the third interactive Lego figure and she exudes a good deal of charm taking to masculine edge away from this set. Available standalone in her own Lego 71403 Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course, joining her is Iggy Koopa in the starter kit.

Adorable as he may be, the real fun comes in with the 71408 Super Mario Peach's Castle.

Fans of the Nintendo 64 version will spot plenty of easter eggs within. And the set comes with Bowser himself to heighten the tension!

Thankfully, Princess Peach is not longer a helpless damsel in distress and she's able to dispatch Bowser by her own means.

Lego Princess Peach gets the upper hand and the entire set itself takes a deceptively long time to put together. If you're looking to get this set and assemble it with family, be sure to set aside a good six hours from start to finish.

Both Lego 71403 Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course and 71408 Super Mario Peach's Castle are now available in store.

Do check us out on our Twitch channel, drop us a follow as we build all the latest Lego builds on Wednesdays. There's plenty of more awesome builds to check out for the rest of the year and maybe we might even get hold of a proper Lego Bowser!

