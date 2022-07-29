Lego 76211 Shuri's Sunbird set teases identity of new Black Panther

With the recent trailer drop of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever giving us a glimpse of a nation in mourning, an important question remains, who is going to take up the mantle of the nation’s protector after T’Challa’s passing?

The reveal of three new Lego sets based on the movie has given us the clearest hint yet of who’s the next Black Panther.

For now, fans can look forward to the Shuri’s Sunbird 76211, King Namor’s Throne Room 76213, as well as Shuri’s Lab 76212 Lego sets.

Of the three, the first contains the biggest hint of who the new Black Panther is. It features three minifigures — Shuri (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), and War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

PHOTO: Lego

And it looks as though Shuri is featured wearing a version of the Black Panther suit, albeit a more purple one, together with her signature arm blasters.

Shuri also appears prominently in the other two sets, and that could very well also be an indication she’s the main hero this time around.

Those who have followed the Black Panther comics closely would not be surprised by this development, since Shuri took on the role in 2010 as part of the Dark Reign saga.

We also get a good look at both Tenoch Huerta’s Namor and Attuma as part of King Namor’s Throne Room 76213, which are consistent with several leaks ahead of San Diego Comic Con 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler, and stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne, and Tenoch Huerta. The film will arrive in cinemas this Nov 11.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.