Lego Architecture 21057 shows off Singapore skyline in Jan 2022

As 2021 draws to an end, Lego is more than ready to usher in the next year with new sets. The Lego Architecture 21057 Singapore is one such build ready for launch, as it makes its mark as the second Singapore-based entry after its 21021 Marina Bay Sands counterpart in 2013.

Slated for launch on Jan 1, 2022, the newest member of the family transforms the city’s familiar skyline into brick-built models, with the Marina Bay Sands hotel and Gardens by the Bay sitting on the left behind the Fullerton Hotel stretch. The right side, meanwhile, features the likes of Lau Pau Sat, One Raffles Place, the OCBC Centre, and Boat Quay – all iconic sites located at the heart of Singapore.

The set weighs in at 829 pieces, and will be available on shelves in store as well as online for £54.99 (S$100) in the UK, US$59.99 (S$82), or €59.99 (S$93) in Europe. Local pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

21057 Singapore follows the release of 21052 Dubai and 21051 Tokyo in 2020, and is the 14th entry – and first confirmed 2022 set – in the Skylines subtheme of the Lego Architecture roster. It’s all pretty cool, and the brick company has certainly done a good job in recreating the recognisable landmarks here.

An official Merlion Lego kit next, perhaps?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.